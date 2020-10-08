The Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers final is set.
Pinnacle Auto Sales and Dino’s Sports Lounge will meet 2 p.m., Saturday at Rosa-Oglietti Park for the championship in the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
Pinnacle Auto Sales defeated White’s Plumbing on Wednesday, while Dino’s blanked Heat Siphon to advance to Saturday’s championship.
Pinnacle 7,
White’s 4
A four-run second inning proved enough for Pinnacle Auto Sales to top White’s Plumbing by three runs.
Pinnacle scored seven runs off just three hits, with Steve Eperesi, Tom McKee and John Greiner each recording a single and a run scored.
The score was tied, 2-2, after the first inning, and Pinnacle tallied four runs in the second to pull ahead. White’s pulled two back in the bottom of the fifth, but Pinnacle scored a run in the sixth to hold for a three-run victory.
Bob Thompson and Steve Shrum each homered for White’s, which scored four runs off seven hits. Kory Krinock and Rich Zemba each singled and crossed the plate.
Mark Loutsenhizer picked up the win, with three strikeouts and two walks. Zemba fanned two and walked three in defeat.
Dino’s 5,
Heat Siphon 0
Dino’s Sports Lounge advanced to the championship game after shutting out Heat Siphon in the semifinals.
Mike Johnson and Lance Harry combined to toss a three-hitter for Dino’s. Johnson struck out six to earn the win.
Dino’s scored twice in the bottom of the first and added three runs in the fifth, while holding Heat Siphon without a run.
Bobby Joe singled twice to guide Dino’s at the plate. Johnson, Harry, Al Zerbini and Chuck Person each singled and scored a run for Dino’s, which scored five runs off seven hits.
Jeff Miele, Brian Bertani and Dave Campbell each recorded a single for Heat Siphon. Steve Peipock walked four in defeat.
———
Heat Siphon 000 000 0 — 0 3 1Dino’s 200 030 x — 5 7 0 Strikeouts by: Johnson-6, Harry-1 (D); Peipock-0, Takitch-4, Bush-1 (H) Base on balls by: Johnson-0, Harry-2 (D); Peipock-4, Takitch-1, Bush-1 (H) Winning pitcher: Mike Johnson Losing pitcher: Steve Peipock
Pinnacle 240 001 0 — 7 3 1White’s 200 020 0 — 4 7 3 Home Runs: Thompson, Shrum (W) Strikeouts by: Loutsenhizer-3, Bowman-0, Flynn-0 (P); Zemba-2, Sarver-1, Thompson-3 (W) Base on balls by: Loutsenhizer-2, Bowman-0, Flynn-1 (P); Zemba-3, Sarver-3, Thompson-0 (W) Winning pitcher: Mark Loutsenhizer Losing pitcher: Rich Zemba
