Host Pine-Richland defeated Greater Latrobe Monday in the first round of the WPIAL team tennis playoffs at Round WPIAL playoff match 3-2.
In the No. 1 singles match, Greater Latrobe’s Avery Massaro defeated Kendall Kirkland 6-3, 6-1.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Host Pine-Richland defeated Greater Latrobe Monday in the first round of the WPIAL team tennis playoffs at Round WPIAL playoff match 3-2.
In the No. 1 singles match, Greater Latrobe’s Avery Massaro defeated Kendall Kirkland 6-3, 6-1.
Pine-Richland took the next two singles matches with Lily Hynd defeating Taylor Shanefelter 6-4, 6-0 and Rachel Smith knocking off Josie Marts 6-0, 6-0.
The Rams’ first doubles team of Samy Ravichandran and Kiana Strahotin defeated Bridget McHugh and Brooke Coll 6-0, 6-0.
The Wildcats’ Kira Floreck and Ava Shanefelter took the second doubles match by a score of 6-3, 6-2 over Kaitlyn Speidelsbach and Deeya Nayyar.
Boys soccer
The Ligonier Valley boys soccer team lost a Class 1A, Section 2 match to Jeannette 6-1 Monday.
Cross-country
Greater Latrobe’s cross-country teams traveled out to Clinton, Pa. on Saturday to compete in the Youthtowne Clash. The girls team finished third out of 11 complete teams while the boys were 10th out of 16 full squads.
Emerson Skatell won the race and set a new course record, completing the 5K course in 18:16. Carley Burk, Kyleigh Krisfalusi, Brynn Zangaro and Hayden Kraynick scored for the Lady Cats. Elise Long and Liz Wilson completed the varsity squad.
The boys team was led by August Lawrence who rounded the 5K course in 16:34, finishing 13th overall. Liam Wilson, Koen Fulton, Jack Gaffney and Vinny Zaccagnini completed the top five with Joey DiVittis also running with the varsity.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.