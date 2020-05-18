It wasn’t an easy decision, but after a two-month hold, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (PIHL) canceled the rest of the season.
“The PIHL regretfully must announce that the remainder of its 2019-20 season is now canceled,” the league posted in an update on Twitter. “This includes all unplayed games in the varsity playoffs.
“Thank you to all of the players, coaches, managers, administrators and game staff for their valuable contributions to another great year of high school hockey in the PIHL.”
The PIHL, which is not governed by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA), announced a hiatus of its Penguins Cup playoffs in March during the initial outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The PIAA, in April, canceled the high school winter championships and spring sports season.
Last month, the PIHL canceled the junior varsity and middle school tournament, along with the girls’ mini-season, but the varsity playoffs remained suspended indefinitely, holding out hope that the Penguins Cup championship games could be played at some point in the future.
Those hopes were dashed during the weekend by the PIHL’s decision to cancel the rest of the season. The Greater Latrobe hockey team was scheduled to play Baldwin in the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game at the Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.
“Getting the news we got from the PIHL is disappointing and frustrating, however, it was out of our control,” Greater Latrobe coach Josh Werner said. “I’m heartbroken for the team and especially the seniors. They committed so much time and effort from September through March.”
The IceCats advanced to the championship game for the third time in eight seasons and the sixth time in 13 seasons overall. They have won four Class AA Penguins Cup championships — and Class AA Pennsylvania Cup state titles — since 2008.
The IceCats defeated Hempfield Area, 3-2, in what proved to be their final game of the season. That took place during the semifinals of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center Complex, a day before the league decided to postpone its end-of-season tournament because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The IceCats, who ended the season on a five-game winning streak, lost just two games this season, one in regulation and another in overtime. They featured a 10-player, senior-laden group that led the IceCats to finish as the top scoring team in the classification with 115 goals — about six per game — the best defensive group, giving up 31 goals in 20 games, and the No. 1 goal differential in Class AA at plus-84.
Additionally, Greater Latrobe was picked to participate in the 2020 USHA High School Hockey National Tournament in Mansfield, Texas. The event was scheduled to take place from March 26-30, but was also canceled.
Cole Ferri ended fourth in Class AA scoring with 27 goals and 47 points, while Alex Walker finished one spot back in fifth with 12 goals and 41 points. Alex Schall also scored 15 goals and 33 points, as three Greater Latrobe players finished among the top 11 in Class AA scoring. Goaltenders Vinny Amatucci and Greg Irons both finished among the league leaders in goals-against average and save percentage.
Walker joined defenseman Lane Ruffner, as they both recently signed tender agreements to play for Texas-based Wichita Falls in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), one of the top junior hockey leagues in the United States.
“It’s a long season and they left it all out there every game,” Werner said. “As a coach, that’s all you can ask for. I am very proud of the team for what they accomplished this year.”
