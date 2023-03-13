For some, filling out a 2023 NCAA men’s basketball championship bracket is a science. For others, it is random chance. They just go through and pick with little to no actual knowledge of the teams.
I tend to walk down the middle between those two different groups.
The first thing I did this year was to take the No. 1 seeds in each of the four regions.
In the East, I picked the No. 1-seeded Purdue (29-5). Purdue is coming off winning the Big Ten regular season and tournament.
The other picks are no-brainers taking No. 2 Marquette (28-6), No. 3 Kansas St. (23-9), and No. 4 Tennessee (23-10). The sleeper game out of the East will be the No. 8 versus No. 9 seeds. Memphis (26-8) and Florida Atlantic (31-3) are two evenly matched teams.
I next picked Alabama which is the No. 1 seed coming out of the South. Some games to watch in this division will be the No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State.
The No. 8 vs. No. 9 game will see neighboring states Maryland and West Virginia faceoff, with Maryland winning the game.
The Midwest bracket is a bit of an odd one, especially with the No. 1-seeded Houston losing the AAC tournament title game Sunday to Memphis. Texas should have gotten the No. 1 seed, so I picked Texas as my No. 1 seed.
The Midwest bracket also could feature Pitt and Penn State. No. 11 Pitt will face No. 11 Mississippi State as part of the First Four that takes place in Dayton, Ohio, on March 14-15. No. 10 Penn State will take on No. 7 Texas A&M.
While it is fun to support the local teams, I took both Mississippi State and Texas A&M for the wins.
Finally in the West, I picked last year’s champion Kansas, although it was tempting to take UCLA. Again, the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game between Arkansas and Illinois could be one of the better games to come out of the opening round.
The two teams are evenly matched sporting nearly identical records at 20-13 and 20-12.
Without detailing the rest of my selections which I could go on for another 500 words, I will just tell you who I have positioned for the Final Four. Out of the South, I have Alabama. For the East, I went with Purdue. From the Midwest, I took Texas and from the West, I went with UCLA.
As for the championship game, I have Alabama facing Texas with Alabama winning.
That all said, one surprise win or loss and your bracket is busted and we all know that breakout surprise sleeper team will happen. The true contest is trying to figure out which game that is going to be.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
