The PIAA and WPIAL released statements on Monday regarding spring sports activities postponed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but nothing has been decided yet.
“As we move forward, PIAA will continue to work with the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education to provide updated information regarding spring sports and any possible re-start of the winter championships,” the PIAA said in a statement.
“This information may change on a day-to-day basis and some of the qualities that are fundamental lessons of interscholastic athletics are at play here — cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and teamwork. We will provide more information as it becomes available to us.”
Gov. Tom Wolf issued a directive last week to close all schools in the state for 10 business days starting Monday, meaning all school activities are currently put on hold, including sports practices, plays, musicals, mock trial, field trips and more. As of Monday night, the Pennsylvania Department of Health listed 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including six in Allegheny County.
“The intent of this is to limit people gathering together to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus,” the release stated. “We have been informed that some schools’ sport teams may be organizing captains’ practices or informal workouts offsite. It’s our position that this is contrary to the intent of the Governor’s order and these activities are not permitted.”
Wolf ordered all non-essential state businesses to close in an effort to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“It is very clear of the intentions of our state government,” the statement read. “So, please assist them in preventing inappropriate off-site practices or workouts.”
The WPIAL said Monday that it was aligning with the PIAA and it will follow and support the directives of Wolf regarding all school-based activities, including interscholastic athletics.
“To minimize the spread of COVID-19, schools and/or teams are reminded that having off-campus practices or workouts during a mandated closure defeats the spirit and intent of the shutdown,” the WPIAL stated. “Schools should stop any of these activities from occurring. The WPIAL Board of Directors will not release or discuss any information about spring sports until directed by the PIAA.”
Emi Curcio, a senior Frazier softball player, started an online petition to the PIAA in an effort to postpone and not ultimately cancel spring sports. Frazier won the Class AA state championship last season in girls’ softball. As of Tuesday morning, the petition is up to 62,000 signatures.
“All I ask is for the PIAA to take into consideration the fact that the outlook on the spread of of COVID-19 may be very different at the end of Governor Wolf’s two-week school cancellation,” Curcio said in a statement. “We ask that the season is postponed, rather than canceled.”
The NCAA said Friday that Division I college student-athletes who participate in spring sports will receive an extra year of eligibility.
“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” the NCAA said in a statement. “Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time.”
The same could be said for Division II athletes.
“The committee granted an additional season of eligibility to athletes in spring sports and waived sports sponsorship requirements for schools canceling spring seasons,” a statement read.
Seton Hill University Athletic Director Chris Snyder released a statement regarding the cancellation of the spring sports season.
“I certainly understand and support the decision to cancel the remainder of the spring semester,” Snyder said. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority.
“I am saddened for all of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators as they all have spent countless hours preparing for this season. However, I am confident in our student-athletes ability to handle this obstacle and continue to strive for academic excellence.
“It is also my hope that during this Lenten season, they will have more time to reflect and gain perspective on what is truly important in their lives and our world.”
