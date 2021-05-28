A group of eight area athletes are scheduled to compete in 10 events Friday and Saturday during the PIAA Class 2A and 3A State Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Derry Area’s Tara Perry captured the WPIAL Class 2A championship in the high jump, and she also qualified in the 100 hurdles, and reached as part of the third leg of the state-qualifying 400 relay team.
Ligonier Valley’s Miles Higgins won the WPIAL Class 2A championship in the javelin, while teammate Tatum Hoffman qualified in the high jump, long jump and triple jump.
Perry joins twin sister Leah Perry, Serena Slusarcyk and Sydney Williams on the 400 relay team, while Derry Area teammate Connor Quinlisk also qualified in the long jump. Greater Latrobe’s Ryan Sickenberger is also headed to the PIAA Class 3A State Track and Field Championships after qualifying in the 100 and the triple jump.
