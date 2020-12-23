The PIAA on Tuesday reduced the number of minimum practices needed for winter sports teams to begin.
The PIAA previously required 15 preseason workouts prior to playing a game or scrimmage. But now, following its Tuesday meeting, the PIAA will require 10 practice days needed before competition.
“The board felt it was important to establish a common theme for practices, where some schools started, some did not and some had a partial start,” PIAA President Frank Majikes said. “This will give member schools direction to return to competition on Jan. 4, per the governor’s order.”
If schools started practice, they need to complete a combination of 10 practices before a scrimmage or game is played. Schools that already completed 10 practices, including ones that have already played a game, must minimally hold four practices to resume play.
The entire state is currently under a three-week, limited-time mitigation effort, which remains in effect until 8 a.m. Jan. 4. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said his decision was made to curb the current spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), in addition to keeping hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed throughout the holiday season, among other measures.
The Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball and swimming and diving teams were the only two locally to hold contests prior to the shutdown. The Wildcats fell to Butler Area in an exhibition and the swimming and diving teams defeated Penn Hills.
Currently, all teams can return to practice on Jan. 4, but cannot play a game until Jan. 8 at the earliest because of PIAA practice requirements following the extended shutdown. To assist sports where the school could be required to utilize off-campus facilities, like swimming, the requirement is five days of practice, rather than 10. The changes are only for the 2020-21 winter sports season.
Virtual practices are not allowed and a school may not shorten the days of practice before competition by hosting more than one practice in a day. Five practices are needed before the first scrimmage, unless six or more preseason practices have been completed. Then, only four are needed before competitions and scrimmages.
In addition, the PIAA unanimously voted to postpone the team wrestling championships to a date to be determined, following the individual championships. The schedule change was made to accommodate schools by expanding the number of weeks for competition in the regular season.
A day earlier, the WPIAL decided to open this year’s basketball playoffs as an open tournament, which means all teams are invited to participate. The playoffs are set to begin in late February with the championships taking place in early March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.