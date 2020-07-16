As college conferences begin to cancel fall athletics because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) has stayed the course in regards to fall high school sports season, for now.
The PIAA announced on Wednesday that it plans to move forward with the normal start of the fall sports season unless otherwise directed by the Commonwealth.
“PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports in the upcoming school year and will be flexible if conditions would change,” a PIAA statement read.
Fall sports in the PIAA include football cross-country, soccer, golf, tennis, field hockey and girls’ volleyball. The PIAA said it intends to offer winter and spring sports, as well, but will be flexible depending on pandemic conditions.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf earlier this month released a set of guidelines for how to restart high school athletics during the pandemic. The guidelines address the procedures sports organizations must follow to limit the spread of COVID-19. It’s also listed as a preliminary document and will be updated as additional public health data and other information is available.
Under Wolf’s universal masking order, coaches, athletes, and spectators must wear masks unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Athletes don’t have to wear them while working out or in competition.
Each school district had to develop and adopt an Athletics and Health Safety Plan, aligning to the PDE Preliminary Guidance for Phase Reopening of Pre-K to 12 Schools prior to conducting sports-related activities. That plan had to be approved by local school districts and posted on websites.
Heat acclimatization for football is scheduled to begin on Aug. 10 and the first practice date for remaining fall sports is set for Aug. 17.
“Our focus is the health and safety of student athletes, which is paramount in moving forward with athletics,” the statement read. “Each member school has developed a health and safety guidelines to allow athletics to continue as an important part of the school day.
“Participation in athletics has known health benefits, including promoting physical fitness and mental wellness, which is necessary in a time of uncertainty for our student athletes.”
The PIAA made the choice on April 9 to cancel remaining winter championships and spring sports because of the pandemic, a decision that shook the foundation of high school athletics, locally and across the state.
COVID-19 is easily transmitted, particularly in group settings and it’s essential to slow the spread of the virus in order to safeguard public health and safety.
The virus can be transmitted from infected individuals even if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are mild, such as a cough. It can also be spread by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching the mouth, nose or eyes.
To date, COVID-19 has infected more than 13.4 million people, causing 582,000-plus deaths worldwide. There have been nearly 3.5 million infections in the United States and more than 137,000 deaths in four months. The state has more than 97,000 cases and 6,900 deaths, while Westmoreland County currently has 1,054 infections and 39 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.