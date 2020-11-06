Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) is airing this past season’s PIAA Individual State Golf Championships this weekend.
Coverage begins 7 p.m. tonight, as the network plans to air PIAA fall sports state championships throughout the month. Programming is available in local cable packages, can be streamed on devices, or purchased on DVD at Shop PCN. For additional information about other fall sports championships, visit pcntv.com/sports.
Four GCC golfers finished among the top 11 in the state this past season.
Meghan Zambruno led the group and earned a medal with a fifth-place showing, as she fired an 8-over-80. Angelika Dewicki ended two strokes behind her teammate in a seventh-place tie in the state with a 10-over-par-82. Zambruno finished fourth in the state individually in 2019, while Dewicki also competed in the state championship, individually and captured 13th place.
This past season, Ella Zambruno finished in a ninth-place tie in the state, one stroke from Dewicki, shooting an 11-over-par-83. Izabela Aigner rounded out the Lady Centurions’ grouping with a 14-over-par-86, good for an 11th-place tie in the state.
GCC, as a team, finished second in the state, during the PIAA Class 2A Team State Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. The Lady Centurions sought a third consecutive team championship. Though the Lady Centurions didn’t grab the ultimate prize, they have now been one of the top two teams in girls’ golf in the state the previous six seasons.
GCC won its sixth consecutive WPIAL Class 2A championship this season. The four GCC golfers finished among the top five in the WPIAL, individually this past season.
