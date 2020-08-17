The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) is headed for an end-of-week showdown with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
PIAA officials had a discussion with representatives from Wolf’s office, regarding options for starting fall sports last Friday. The PIAA, a governing body for high school athletics throughout the state, discussed multiple scenarios last Friday, including schools’ health and sports’ safety strategies, local liability protection and options for moving ahead with fall sports. But Wolf’s staff repeatedly indicated that it is a decision to be made by local schools. The PIAA board plans to reconvene on Friday, and potentially make a final vote on the matter.
Wolf made a strong recommendation two weeks ago that no interscholastic or recreational sports should be played until Jan. 1 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which would wipe out the calendar fall sports season, including high school football.
Wolf previously said that his decision was a strong recommendation, and not an order, or mandate. His strong recommendation is supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education, but he said that school administrators and locally elected school boards should make the final decision on sports.
Wolf doubled down on his strong recommendation though during a press conference last week, noting that he had no plans to change his position and still believes that school sports should be canceled until 2021.
“PIAA is concerned that the Governor’s ‘strong’ recommendation and comments in (Thursday’s) press conference were not based upon Pennsylvania sports specific data, and the recommendation has been perceived as a mandate by member schools,” the PIAA said in a release on Friday. “PIAA is very aware of the negative impact postponement of fall sports will have upon our 350,000 student-athletes and their families.”
Dr. Debra Bogen, Allegheny County health director, said last week that she supported Wolf’s recommendation, adding that it’s about trying to contain the virus spread. Wolf said last week that the emphasis should be placed on academics and not athletics.
Robert Lombardi, the PIAA’s executive director, argued that school-sanctioned sports are in a better position than recreational leagues, like Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) sports to ensure compliance with pandemic safety measures.
The WPIAL offered its support for the PIAA and its student-athletes last week. A “Let Our Kids Play in Pa.” is scheduled in Harrisburg on Thursday. Legislators, like Pennsylvania State Reps. Mike Reese (R-Westmoreland/Somerset) and Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Franklin/Fulton) unveiled two pieces of legislation last week in an effort to positively impact sports, extracurricular activities and educational opportunities for students during the upcoming 2020-21 school year. Reese and Topper are also scheduled to speak at the rally this week in Harrisburg.
The WPIAL previously said that it would welcome any sport that is able to take place in the fall, including lower-contact options like golf, tennis and cross-country.
The football season is still on target to begin Sept. 10 or 11. All fall sports are currently set to begin Monday, Aug. 24, including heat acclimatization for football. Golf is slated to begin on Thursday, Aug. 27, and girls’ tennis on Monday, Aug. 31, days later than originally scheduled. Cross-country, field hockey and girls’ volleyball were pushed back to Sept. 14, which is 10 days after the originally-scheduled start date of Friday, Sept. 4. Gathering limits remain unchanged, as no more than 25 people can gather indoors and 250 outdoors.
PIAA officials have asked Wolf, in addition to the state departments of Health and Education, to work collaboratively and further discuss fall sports. Prior to Friday’s vote, the PIAA plans to meet with several additional entities, including its sports medicine advisory committee, strategic planning committee and athletic oversight committee.
“We will continue to be advocates for athletic activities that promote the health and safety, social, emotional and mental well-being of student-athletes,” Lombardi said. “Since March, PIAA has taken a measured approach in a step-by-step basis to assist our membership in developing Return to Competition guidelines that will assist in providing schools with a framework to develop best practices for a safe return to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.