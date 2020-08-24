All the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) wanted to do was give athletes throughout the state an opportunity to participate in athletics this fall in the face of a worldwide pandemic that threatened to wipe out the season.
They did just that on Friday for athletes across the commonwealth, including Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley, locally.
The PIAA — a governing body for high school athletics throughout the state — went against a strong recommendation made by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and instead voted to hold high school athletics in the fall by a 25-5 vote.
“I think everybody was committed to try,” said Bob Lombardi, executive director of the PIAA. “We know there’s no guarantees of anything, but we’re at least making the attempt to try. And if it doesn’t go well, and we have to shut it down, we’ll do it, because everyone knows, the health and safety of everyone is first and foremost.
“But we’re also an athletic association, and we’re advocates for young people. We think we owed it to our member schools, athletes, coaches, athletic directors, administrators, parents and community to try.”
The PIAA offers football, golf, girls’ tennis, cross-country, girls’ volleyball, field hockey and soccer in the fall. Lombardi said that all options were on the table for discussion, including playing some fall sports and not others.
While the PIAA granted approval to begin the fall sports season, the board left the final decision on whether or not to play up to each individual school district across the state.
“A school has to follow the decisions of their school board and local administration,” Lombardi said. “So, if they’re not authorizing participation, that’s up to them. We’re not mandating anybody to participate. This is just an option.”
Wolf made a strong recommendation two weeks ago that no interscholastic or recreational sports should be played until Jan. 1 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Wolf’s surprise announcement prompted the PIAA to pause the start of fall sports for Friday’s emergency meeting on the state of the season. Dozens of states nationwide have delayed fall sports, and at least 15 won’t play high school football.
There has also been concerns expressed with the PIAA’s request for liability insurance protection if athletes contract COVID-19, an issue Lombardi touched on Friday.
“The oversight committee is looking at possibly getting something, not only for our association, but also the schools, but that’s yet to be determined,” Lombardi said. “Our initial information is that it may be cost prohibitive, but we’ll work through that.”
Lombardi said the PIAA wants to hold another meeting with Wolf and his office regarding spectators.
“My understanding is that spectators are not allowed at this point,” Lombardi said. “We continue to advocate for spectators, at least mom and dad. We have asked for consideration, but we have not heard anything back yet.”
The WPIAL struck an agreement with the Allegheny County Health Department that will allow fall sports to go on despite the county’s 50-person limit on outdoor gatherings. Gathering limits are unchanged in the state, as no more than 25 people can gather indoors and 250 outdoors.
“Right now, I believe it’s part of their guidance for sport,” Lombardi said. “I would hope that the administrative staff could sit with us and we could come up with a number or a percentage that makes some sense. I would hope that if we can get 25% of capacity of a football stadium … that would solve most issues.”
The PIAA, in addition to granting approval for fall sports, passed a second motion, monitoring the number of schools that decide to hold fall sports. That applies to schools that have already canceled fall sports, or if there is a shortened season, competition could potentially be moved to the spring.
“We want to provide as many opportunities for students to participate as possible,” Lombardi said. “We want to come up with alternate solutions if it is a large area of schools.”
The PIAA’s decision to approve fall sports makes sense to Lombardi because he feels that school-sanctioned sports are in a better position than recreational leagues, like Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) sports, to ensure compliance with pandemic safety measures. The PIAA previously published a 25-page guide with health and safety recommendations for each fall sports, including guidelines on steps to follow if an athlete tests positive for COVID-19.
“There’s an ability to be able to safely compete,” Lombardi said. “There’s a belief that our schools can do it safely. With the health and safety plans that the school has, along with being monitored by their local athletic trainers and health staff … we believe it’s worth the opportunity to try.”
Lombardi said the PIAA will monitor COVID-19 cases through district committee members. Some Pennsylvania high schools have already reported virus cases among athletes, including the Pittsburgh area.
PIAA officials previously said that cases are likely to crop up, but added that youth recreational sports have been played in Pennsylvania throughout the summer with no widespread outbreaks reported.
“If there comes a time that’s deemed troublesome by the district committee, or the board, then there will be another decision to be made,” Lombardi said. “But we wanted to do our best to provide a start, and then we’ll take it on a day-by-day basis.”
That includes district and state playoff competition.
“We’re really trying to maximize opportunities and participation for young people,” Lombardi said. “If we’re lucky enough to get some postseason in, even though it may be shortened, we’re going to try. That might be something we can’t get in, but it’s an issue to be determined. We will find out more in the weeks ahead.”
Wolf’s decision was a strong recommendation, and not an order, or mandate. His strong recommendation was also supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education. Dissenters in the PIAA vote on Friday included Nathan Mains (Pa. School Board’s Association, CEO), LeAnn Wentzel (Pa. Association of School Administrators), Jonathan Bauer (Pa. Principals’ Association), and Michael Allison and Karen Arnold, representatives from the WPIAL and City League, respectively.
Wolf has previously stated that school administrators and locally elected school boards should make the final decision on sports. He added that the emphasis should be placed on academics and not athletics.
“The governor’s recommendation is grounded in public health evidence and a common-sense reaction to league after league canceling or postponing their fall seasons, outbreaks across the country, growing evidence of higher transmission in children, protecting higher-risk adults, and the fundamentally important need to get kids back into learning classrooms,” said Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokesperson from Wolf’s office.
“Every gathering in the classroom jeopardizes a school’s ability to resume in-person instruction because it increases the risk of super-spreading events.”
But PIAA officials have stated that they believe member schools can hold high school athletics in the fall, despite Wolf’s recommendation.
“I think the board took two weeks to weigh very seriously what their constituents were saying,” Lombardi said. “When we paused two weeks ago, the homework assignment for everybody was to go back and solicit information, and the information we were provided, was that there seems to be a large majority of people who were going to participate, so the board wanted to give them an opportunity to participate.”
