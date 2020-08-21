The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) plans to meet today, Aug. 21, and make a final vote on holding high school athletics in the fall.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf made a strong recommendation two weeks ago that no interscholastic or recreational sports should be played until Jan. 1 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which would wipe out the calendar fall sports season, including high school football.
Wolf’s surprise announcement prompted the PIAA —a governing body for high school athletics throughout the state — to push back the start of the fall sports season.
PIAA officials have stated that they believe member schools can hold high school athletics in the fall, despite Wolf’s recommendation that all youth athletics are canceled until 2021.
Playing some fall sports, and not others, is an option the PIAA has taken into consideration. The PIAA offers football, cross-country, field hockey, golf, soccer, girls’ tennis and girls’ volleyball in the fall.
Wolf previously said that his decision was a strong recommendation, and not an order, or mandate. His strong recommendation is supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education, but he said that school administrators and locally elected school boards should make the final decision on sports. Wolf added that the emphasis should be placed on academics and not athletics.
Wolf’s administration said that youth sports increases the risk of spreading the virus and that it should be canceled for now, referencing the Big Ten, Pac-12 and other college conferences that have postponed football and other fall sports because of the pandemic. Several major conferences, including the ACC, currently intend to play football, though schedules have become condensed.
Dozens of states nationwide have delayed fall sports, and at least 15 won’t play high school football.
Some Pennsylvania high schools have already reported virus cases among athletes, including the Pittsburgh area. PIAA officials have said that cases are likely to crop up, but added that youth recreational sports have been played in Pennsylvania throughout the summer with no widespread outbreaks reported.
The PIAA has also argued that school-sanctioned sports are in a better position than recreational leagues, like Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) sports, to ensure compliance with pandemic safety measures.
The PIAA recently published a 25-page guide with health and safety recommendations for each fall sport. The organization also had a discussion with representatives from Wolf’s office last week, and afterward, noted that it was concerned that Wolf’s recommendation was not based upon Pennsylvania sports specific data. Additionally, some member schools perceived Wolf’s recommendation as a mandate.
Dr. Debra Bogen, Allegheny County health director, said last week that she supported Wolf’s recommendation, adding that it’s about trying to contain the virus spread. But the Allegheny County Health Department said this week that it will meet with the WPIAL regarding the county’s 50-person limit on outdoor gatherings. Gathering limits remain unchanged in the state, as no more than 25 people can gather indoors and 250 outdoors.
The WPIAL offered its support for the PIAA and its student-athletes last week. The WPIAL previously said that it would welcome any sport that is able to take place in the fall, including lower-contact options like golf, tennis and cross-country.
The football season is still on target to begin Sept. 10 or 11. All fall sports practices are currently set to begin Monday, Aug. 24, including heat acclimatization for football. Golf is slated to begin on Thursday, Aug. 27, and girls’ tennis on Monday, Aug. 31, days later than originally scheduled. Cross-country, field hockey and girls’ volleyball were pushed back to Sept. 14, which is 10 days after the originally-scheduled start date of Friday, Sept. 4.
A “Let Our Kids Play in Pa.,” rally was held in Harrisburg on Thursday. Legislators, like Pennsylvania State Reps. Mike Reese (R-Westmoreland/Somerset) and Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Franklin/Fulton) unveiled two pieces of legislation last week in an effort to positively impact sports, extracurricular activities and educational opportunities for students during the upcoming 2020-21 school year. Reese and Topper both spoke at the rally in Harrisburg.
