The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) is currently on target to start the fall sports season, according to a release the organization posted on its website.
The PIAA made the choice on April 9 to cancel the remaining winter championships and spring sports because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a decision that shook the foundation of high school athletics, locally and across the state.
There hasn’t been a decision on fall sports, as of yet, according to a statement posted Monday on the PIAA website.
“Fall sports are scheduled to begin as planned at this point in time,” the release said. “We will continue to monitor any additional information provided by the governor’s office, department of health, or department of education as it relates to interscholastic athletics.”
The PIAA remains hopeful that out-of-season summer activities can begin on July 1, but it’s still too early to reach any decisions or offer guidance at this time.
The PIAA’s heat acclimatization period for football is currently set to begin on August 10, while the current WPIAL first practice date for fall sports is scheduled for the following Monday, Aug. 17.
“Any school-related participation in regards to interscholastic athletics remains closed until June 30,” the release stated. “If the order were to change, further guidance would be provided.”
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and the state department of health mandated that non-life sustaining business should not be open to the public, adding that all sports, professional, non-professional and amateur have closed, including travel or club programs.
Players and teams also are unable to currently attend camps, as scheduled. But if ultimately permitted, it would be an individual decision or the school’s choice for team camps. There are not any changes to the rules regarding out-of-season regulations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 10-day rule, which prohibits team members of the school participating in competition within 10 days prior to the start of the sport will not be waived.
“The 10-day rule will remain in effect,” the statement read. “This does not prohibit individual student athletes from training, practicing or conditioning over the summer, nor does it prohibit open gyms.”
School coaches can provide guidance on the types of workouts and skills that individuals from their team can complete on a voluntary basis from home.
“That is allowed as long as coaches aren’t requiring individuals from their team to practice the skills or complete the workouts,” the statement read.
Any school-related athletic activities involving students — regardless of age, including youth camps — school coaches, or facilities are closed until June 30.
“If a coach runs a youth camp as an individual private citizen separate from any school association, they would be subject to the guidelines as detailed by Gov. Wolf,” the statement read.
Student-athletes will not receive an additional year of eligibility, as the repeating of a grade for athletic purpose is not permitted.
Students are still considered to be enrolled in the school they are attending even though they’re not physically in the school buildings. Students who take online courses, but did not withdraw from their high school, are not considered transfer students.
If a transfer student sits out a sport this spring because he or she transferred and triggered the state’s post-season transfer rule, they will not have to sit out again next spring season.
“This season will count as their period of ineligibility,” the statement read.
