It’s a decision that shook the foundation of high school athletics, locally and across the state.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) made the decision Thursday to cancel the remaining winter championships and spring sports because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The status of the state winter sports championships and the spring season remained in limbo for almost a month. But after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s Thursday announcement that all state schools would be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, the PIAA decided to cancel the winter sports championship and spring sports seasons.
“I was afraid this outcome was approaching,” Greater Latrobe athletic director Mark Mears said. “The most important thing we know is the safety of the student athlete, but that doesn’t take away the sting of it. Our goal is to recognize our seniors at some point, but it is hard to plan for this, as this is such an adjusting and moving target.”
The announcement officially ends the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships.
Two Derry Area athletes, Ali Cowan and Jake Buhite, were set to compete in diving and the 100 breaststroke, respectively, while Ligonier Valley’s Brooke Roadman and Nick Roddy were also slated to take part in diving.
“I feel for all of the student athletes across the nation and at Ligonier Valley that have lost opportunities for the lifetime memories and relationships that are central to educational athletics,” Ligonier Valley athletic director Corey Turcheck said. “It’s also been proven that athletics enhances the academic performance of the majority of the participants. We all know the value that athletics plays in developing the mind, body and soul.
“Unfortunately, these opportunities cannot be replaced or made up.”
The cancellation affects six spring sports locally. Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley all feature baseball, softball and track and field. Greater Latrobe and Derry Area offer volleyball, and Greater Latrobe includes boys’ tennis along with boys’ and girls’ lacrosse.
“I personally, on behalf of our administration and school board, would like to say thank you to our seniors and their families for their commitment to their sports journey in representing Greater Latrobe,” Mears said. “We wish them only the best in their future and look forward to hopefully having a chance to thank and recognize them personally.”
The PIAA office is closed indefinitely to follow Wolf’s statewide order, but the league’s board of directors will meet in the coming months to address concerns that arise.
The PIAA remains hopeful that summer activities will begin on July 1, but indicated that it’s still too early tell if that will be the case, adding that the league plans to monitor additional information provided by Wolf’s office, the department of health and the department of education.
PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi said the decision to cancel was difficult for the board.
“Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision,” Lombardi said. “However, the board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staff and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.
“We maintained hope for a continuation of our winter championships and an abbreviated spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to our communities. As we navigate through this difficult time, we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance.”
Turcheck also hopes that others can take this opportunity as a life lesson.
“Anything can be taken from us at any time and we must live in the ‘now’ in terms of enjoying our current situations,” Turcheck said. “We must take this time to spend incredible quality time with our families and forge memories that will last a lifetime. We will be fine when this is over, and our perspectives of life will certainly look different to all of us, moving forward.”
There is still hope for local athletics in the current situation.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (PIHL), which is not governed by the PIAA, announced on Thursday that the varsity playoffs remain suspended indefinitely. The PIHL junior varsity and middle school tournament, along with the girls’ mini-season are canceled.
“The PIHL will continue to monitor the situation regarding the six remaining varsity games,” the PIHL said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide every opportunity to allow those games to be played.”
That’s good news for Greater Latrobe.
The Greater Latrobe hockey team was scheduled to play Baldwin in the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game at Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township.
The IceCats defeated Hempfield Area, 3-2, during the semifinals of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs one day before the league decided to postpone its end-of-season tournament.
“We are lucky that they are still considering playing the championship game,” Greater Latrobe coach Josh Werner said. “We prepared all season for this opportunity. It is what we are hoping for.”
There is also hope across the area that local legion baseball will still be played.
Officials from Region 7, the region that includes Latrobe, Unity Township and Derry, announced that decisions are not going to be made at least for another three weeks in regards to baseball. They added that the timeline won’t be rushed during this period and there is an opportunity to gather all of the facts.
“Don’t forget, in a normal high school season, they would still have four weeks of regular season to go,” officials from Region 7 announced on Twitter. “We wouldn’t be starting anyhow. Stay positive and safe.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 American Legion World Series and all eight regional tournaments were already canceled.
“This should allow our state to plan on having a full regular season, playoffs, regionals and a state tournament,” officials from Region 7 said. “We won’t be mandated by the same timeline.”
Latrobe, Unity Township and Derry are all featured in American Legion District 31, where they compete to earn a berth in the Region 7 tournament. Other teams include Hempfield East, West Hempfield, Bushy Run, Kiski Valley, Murrysville, Young Township, Yough and Mount Pleasant.
Tryouts for Latrobe Legion were handled electronically on April 5. Additional information can be directed to head coach Jason Bush at 724-237-7478, via email at jkz303@verizon.net or on Twitter at @jkz303Jason.
Last season, Latrobe Legion had the fourth-best record in the district, reached the semifinals of the District 31 best-of-three playoffs and capped it off by nearly advancing to the final day of the Region 7 Tournament. Latrobe is a five-time Region 7 qualifier since 2012.
Any player interested in signing up for Unity Township can direct message @UnityBaseball on Twitter.
“Team signups are obviously not able to happen in person right now,” officials from Unity Township Legion’s team said on Twitter. “If you, or someone you know is interested in trying out for Unity Legion in 2020, please (direct message) us for coach Ed Guzik’s contact information.”
Unity Township also reached the semifinals of the District 31 best-of-three playoffs last season. Unity has qualified for the Region 7 tournament four times since 2012. The Bulldogs captured District 31 titles in 2013 and ‘14.
