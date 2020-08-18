Melissa Mertz, the associate executive director for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA), believes the state can hold high school athletics in the fall, despite the governor’s recommendation that all youth athletics are canceled until 2021.
But if the league decides to move forward with that decision, she also indicated there’s a possibility that some fall sports may not be played in 2020.
Mertz said in a radio interview that playing some fall sports and not others is something the PIAA has taken into consideration. The PIAA offers football, cross-country, field hockey, golf, soccer, girls’ tennis and girls’ volleyball in the fall.
“Ultimately, we would love to see fall sports going on Aug. 24, or Sept. 4, or whatever the date may be,” Mertz said. “But if the direction we receive further down the road from the governor, or if there is more emphasis on ‘Hey, we need to put football on hold, and possibly put football in the spring, or field hockey, or soccer,’ then we will start with cross-country, tennis and golf for the fall. Our approach is that we are going to do everything we can to get seasons in for every sport.”
Mertz said that the PIAA, a governing body for high school athletics throughout the state, wants to avoid delaying fall sports until the spring because fall generally has better weather, flu season would still be a factor in the spring, and overlapping sports seasons would present schools with a logistical hurdle.
The PIAA plans to meet on Friday and potentially make a final vote on the matter.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf made a strong recommendation two weeks ago that no interscholastic or recreational sports should be played until Jan. 1 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which would wipe out the calendar fall sports season, including high school football.
Wolf’s surprise announcement prompted the PIAA to push back the start of the fall sports season.
“We were shocked by that just because up until that point, we had not received any pushback from the Wolf administration on restarting sports,” Mertz said. “It caused us to tap the brakes.”
Wolf previously said that his decision was a strong recommendation, and not an order, or mandate. His strong recommendation is supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education, but he said that school administrators and locally elected school boards should make the final decision on sports.
“PIAA will do what they want to do and the school districts will do what they want to do,” Wolf said Monday. “I’m giving guidance here.”
Wolf doubled down on his strong recommendation though during a press conference last week, noting that he has no plans to change his position and still believes all sports should be canceled until 2021.
Dr. Debra Bogen, Allegheny County health director, said last week that she supported Wolf’s recommendation, adding that it’s about trying to contain the virus spread. Wolf said last week that the emphasis should be placed on academics and not athletics.
His administration said that youth sports increases the risk of spreading the virus and that it should be canceled for now, referencing the Big Ten, Pac-12 and other college conferences that have postponed football and other fall sports because of the pandemic. Several major conferences, including the ACC, currently intend to play football, though schedules have become condensed.
Dozens of states nationwide have delayed fall sports, and at least 15 won’t play high school football.
“Athletes are in close contact, not just on the field, but in locker rooms and transit,” said Lyndsay Kensinger, the governor’s spokesperson. “The virus is not stopping and spreads more easily when people are in close contact.”
Some Pennsylvania high schools have already reported virus cases among athletes, including the Pittsburgh area. Mertz said that cases are likely to crop up, but added that youth recreational sports have been played in Pennsylvania throughout the summer with no widespread outbreaks reported.
“We feel fairly comfortable that we can get school sports back up and running,” Mertz said.
The PIAA has also argued that school-sanctioned sports are in a better position than recreational leagues, like Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) sports, to ensure compliance with pandemic safety measures.
The PIAA recently published a 25-page guide with health and safety recommendations for each fall sport. The organization also had a discussion with representatives from Wolf’s office last week, and afterward, noted that it was concerned that Wolf’s recommendation was not based upon Pennsylvania sports specific data. Additionally, some member schools perceived Wolf’s recommendation as a mandate.
The WPIAL offered its support for the PIAA and its student-athletes last week. The WPIAL previously said that it would welcome any sport that is able to take place in the fall, including lower-contact options like golf, tennis and cross-country.
The football season is still on target to begin Sept. 10 or 11. All fall sports are currently set to begin Monday, Aug. 24, including heat acclimatization for football. Golf is slated to begin on Thursday, Aug. 27, and girls’ tennis on Monday, Aug. 31, days later than originally scheduled. Cross-country, field hockey and girls’ volleyball were pushed back to Sept. 14, which is 10 days after the originally-scheduled start date of Friday, Sept. 4. Gathering limits remain unchanged, as no more than 25 people can gather indoors and 250 outdoors.
PIAA officials have asked Wolf, in addition to the state departments of Health and Education, to work collaboratively and further discuss fall sports. Prior to Friday’s vote, the PIAA plans to meet with several additional entities, including its sports medicine advisory committee, strategic planning committee and athletic oversight committee.
“We have quite a bit on our plate this week to prepare for Friday,” Mertz said. “But I can tell you that Friday will be a big day for us because that is when we will make the final determination.”
A “Let Our Kids Play in Pa.” rally is scheduled for Harrisburg on Thursday. Legislators, like Pennsylvania State Reps. Mike Reese (R-Westmoreland/Somerset) and Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Franklin/Fulton) unveiled two pieces of legislation last week in an effort to positively impact sports, extracurricular activities and educational opportunities for students during the upcoming 2020-21 school year. Reese and Topper are also scheduled to speak at the rally this week in Harrisburg.
House Republicans said Monday that the Wolf administration has offered no scientific basis for his recommendation to cancel fall sports for the rest of the calendar year, and asked the state Department of Health for records of public health data and models used by the department to determine that youth sports should be postponed.
The Pa. Health Department said that it has publicly released a great deal of data, showing, among other things, rising COVID-19 cases among children — and nearly 10,000 since the beginning of the pandemic — and dozens of cases of a rare pediatric syndrome linked to the virus.
“The recommendation is based on data and common sense,” Pa. Health Department spokesperson Nate Wardle said.
Still, Mertz said there’s a possibility that sports could move forward depending on the case counts in each individual region. She noted that some school districts in the state have already made the decision not to hold fall sports.
“They are making the decision that is best,” Mertz said. “They know their community and they know what is happening locally for them and their student population. They’ve made that decision and we certainly support schools when they do what’s best for their community.
“But you are going to see a lot of other areas that are going to move forward if come Aug. 21, the PIAA gives them the green light. I think you are going to see a majority of schools, probably move forward.”
