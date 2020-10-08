Garrett Smithley was on a lake when the phone rang. It was Rick Ware, Smithley’s NASCAR Cup owner with an offer for Smithley to compete in the Xfinity Series race at Talladega.
“The phone rang, and Rick asked if we could find sponsorship money for Talladega, we could race,” said Smithley, a Ligonier native. “So, I texted Jeff Miller from Trophy Tractor explaining that this would be a good deal since this is the same car that finished second at Daytona.
“Also, this car didn’t finish outside of the top-10 on Super Speedways this year. Jeff Miller said, let’s do it.”
Smithley has five top-10 finishes on Super Speedways because of his patience, knowing when to, and when not to, make a move on the track and in a crowd.
“It was fun,” Smithley said after finishing eighth in a race that featured several big crashes. “We were cautious, but we were aggressive at the same time. It was fun from beginning to the end.”
The last 25-laps, including that last caution, is where Smithley shone the brightest.
“It was a long run to the end,” Smithley said. “I kept telling my guys we’re going to stay on top. The way this is getting singled out, if we don’t stay on top, we’re just going to ride around and finish 20th. So, I stayed aggressive and stayed on top after starting 26th. We got up to 12th, and there were a few cars that hit the wall. On the last lap, I was in the middle, and I knew off of Turn 2 that there was going to be a wreck just by the way a few guys were racing.
“So, coming off of (Turn) 2, I lifted slightly to get a little bit of separation and watched the wreck. Fortunately, there weren’t any cars in the middle, so I just drove through.
“We had a good car,” Smithley said. “I was cautious in the beginning, and our car was better on the top than on the bottom.”
Smithley’s next scheduled NASCAR Cup race is Sunday, Oct 25, at Texas, followed by Martinsville Speedway on Nov. 1, and the season finale in Phoenix on Nov. 8.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY – Promoter, Dennis Bates, will be giving fans a preview of the final race of the 2021 season on Saturday.
“We’ll be giving the fans a sneak peek of what we are planning on doing for Fall Fest 2021,” Bates said.
“We’ll be running five divisions this Saturday with three of the divisions being late models. The Super Late Models, the 358 Late Models, and the FASTRAK Pro Late Models will be on the card along with the Pure Stocks and 4-Cylinders.”
“We are planning on Fall Fest being at least a two-day event in 2021 with multiple divisions,” Bates said.
Along with the five divisions, there will be a benefit for Rick Frazee, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Rick is the father of FASTRAK Pro Late Model driver Ryan Frazee.
“Mr. Frazee is scheduled for a transplant soon, and we are having a basket raffle, and as it stands now, we have at least 40 baskets to be raffled off,” Bates said. The baskets will be available for viewing in Turn 4 near the souvenir building.”
The Pit Gates will open at 3 p.m., General Admission gates will open at 5 p.m. with Hot Laps at 6 p.m., and time trials for the three late-model divisions to follow.
Bates expects the best Super Late Model drivers in the region to attend along with a stout field of 358 Late Models and FASTRAK Pro Late Models to attend.
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
