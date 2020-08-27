Former Derry Area standout Micky Phillippi and the University of Pittsburgh wrestling team is No. 18 in the 2020-21 FloWrestling NCAA Division I Dual Preseason Rankings.
The Panthers return five NCAA qualifiers, including Phillippi, from a year ago. Pitt finished the 2019-20 season with a 10-4 dual meet record and ended No. 9 in the final FloWrestling Dual rankings.
Phillippi, a three-time Pennsylvania State champion in high school, was named First Team All-American at 133 pounds last season. He earned a second consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) championship this past season at Pitt and finished 25-1 overall. Phillippi outlasted No. 2-seeded Jaime Hernandez of North Carolina with an 8-5 decision, claiming the ACC title in his final match of the season.
Phillippi, who has two seasons left with the Panthers, is 46-5 overall at Pitt. He is ranked No. 1 at 133 pounds entering the 2020-21 season. Phillippi will work with former Greater Latrobe standout Luke Pletcher, a former Ohio State standout, who joined the University of Pittsburgh as a volunteer assistant coach.
Iowa holds the top spot in the preseason rankings, followed by Michigan, Penn State, Cornell and Nebraska.
