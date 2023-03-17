20230314-DAPhillippi.jpg

Micky Phillippi wrestling against Lehigh on Nov. 19 in Pittsburgh.

 PHOTO BY ERIC KNOPSNYDER

TULSA, Okla. – Micky Phillippi has been through the biggest heartbreak in wrestling three times, so the way Pitt coach Keith Gavin sees it, there’s no pressure on the Derry Area graduate at this point.

Phillippi’s quest for a title at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships ended on Thursday, but he can still earn All-American honors with a top-eight finish. A three-time PIAA champion for Derry, Phillippi has come up one victory shy of a spot on the podium each time he’s wrestled in the tournament, losing in what’s known as the blood round.

