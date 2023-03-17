TULSA, Okla. – Micky Phillippi has been through the biggest heartbreak in wrestling three times, so the way Pitt coach Keith Gavin sees it, there’s no pressure on the Derry Area graduate at this point.
Phillippi’s quest for a title at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships ended on Thursday, but he can still earn All-American honors with a top-eight finish. A three-time PIAA champion for Derry, Phillippi has come up one victory shy of a spot on the podium each time he’s wrestled in the tournament, losing in what’s known as the blood round.
“It’s like you’ve already experienced the worst thing that could happen, and he still has a darn good life,” Gavin said. “I’m not speaking for him, but I’m sure he would say that.”
The No. 9 seed at 133 pounds, the Pitt super senior went 1-1 on the opening day.
Phillippi beat Oklahoma’s Wyatt Henson 5-2 in the opening round. Henson scored the first takedown, but Phillippi battled back to tie the match at 2. With the score deadlocked in the third period, Phillippi found his offense, using a throw-by for a takedown with 1:30 remaining.
“Once he got a takedown, it’s pretty much over,” Gavin said.
Phillippi made sure that was the case, as he kept Henson down for the remainder of the period to earn riding-time advantage and the three-point victory.
The second-round bout didn’t go as well. Phillippi took a shot against Minnesota’s Aaron Nagao, who is seeded a spot higher than Phillippi, that ended in a scramble. Nagao came out on top. Phillippi tried to fight off his back, but the Gopher eventually earned the fall.
“He did a nice job of getting to that guy’s leg,” Gavin said. “He got outscrambled and caught on his back, which was a bit unfortunate.”
Phillippi will be back in action on Friday morning in the second round of consolations, where he’ll face Iowa’s Brody Teske, a former Penn State and Northern Iowa wrestler who is seeded 23rd. The two were originally scheduled to meet in Thursday’s opening round, but Lehigh’s Connor McGonagle withdrew due to injury, allowing Teske to move up a spot in the seedings.
Phillippi would need to win three consecutive bouts to ensure an All-American finish this season, but Gavin doesn’t want his wrestler thinking about that path.
“He’s just got to take it one match at a time,” Gavin said. “He can’t look too far forward.
Ohio State’s Ethan Smith, who wrestled for Greater Latrobe for two seasons before moving to Maryland, went 1-1 at 174 pounds on Thursday. The sixth seed, Smith beat Stanford’s Tyler Eischens 6-5 in his opening bout, but fell 3-1 to Iowa’s Nelson Brands in the second round. He’ll face Columbia’s Lennox Wolak in the consolation bracket Friday morning.
