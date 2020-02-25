Former Derry Area High School standout Micky Phillippi helped the University of Pittsburgh wrestling team upset No. 7 Virginia Tech in the Panthers’ regular season finale at home.
Phillippi, a redshirt sophomore, tied the match early with a 4-1 victory against No. 22-ranked Collin Gerardi. The win was Phillippi’s 23rd of the season and eighth against a ranked opponent. Phillippi, ranked No. 5 at 133 pounds, used a takedown and riding time to score the victory.
Pitt is back in action Sunday March 8 when it hosts the ACC Championship at Petersen Events Center.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Luke Pletcher is back in action next for the Ohio State wrestling team during the Big 10 Championship on Saturday, March 7 in Piscataway, N.J.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Jared Kollar was named PSAC West co-Pitcher of the Week for the Seton Hill baseball team.
Kollar threw six scoreless innings in Seton Hill’s shutout win against Walsh (Ohio). He allowed just four hits and finished with 10 strikeouts, improving to 2-0 this season. Kollar has thrown 12 scoreless innings this season while allowing 13 hits. He has struck out 20 hitters and walked just three for the Griffins.
Zach Kokoska, another former Greater Latrobe baseball standout, and Kollar’s past teammate, is currently starring at Kansas State.
Kokoska had two hits, including a RBI-double in a recent loss against Utah. He has hits in his last six games. Kokoska had a hit, four runs and a RBI in a previous victory against Rio Grande Valley (Ohio), and a triple a game earlier. He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2019.
Austin Butler, a former Greater Latrobe basketball standout, returned from a two-game injury absence in Holy Cross’s loss against Colgate on Saturday.
He connected on five field goals, including a pair of treys for 12 points and five rebounds. Butler also added three assists and two steals in 40 minutes.
Former GL standout Jake Biss enjoyed a standout game against Bloomsburg with 20 points, including a six-of-13 effort from three-point range. Biss added seven rebounds in addition to three assists without committing a turnover in 35 minutes.
Bryce Butler, a former Greater Latrobe graduate, ended in double figures for the West Liberty men’s basketball team during a recent win against Frostburg State University.
Butler scored 11 points on a five-of-10 effort from the floor in addition to a free throw. He also added four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 20 minutes, as West Liberty is currently riding a five-game win streak, including four straight 100-point efforts.
Former Greater Latrobe softball standout Makayla Munchinski is currently starring for the California University of Pennsylvania women’s softball team. Munchinski had hits in her first five games, six total, including a double, one RBI and two runs.
Munchinski’s former softball teammate at Greater Latrobe, Kiley Myers, is now starring at Poughkeepsie, N.Y.-based Marist College. She tossed a four-hit shutout during a win against Green Bay.
Myers struck out three and didn’t allow a walk in seven innings. She also gave up one hit and earned a win in two-thirds of an inning against Belmont.
Mackenzie Markle, a former Greater Latrobe standout, recorded her 13th double-double of the season in Westmoreland County Community College’s loss against Prince George in the Region XX semifinals. Markle finished the game with 17 points and 16 rebounds in 40 minutes of action.
Mirko Pandini, a former Greater Latrobe boys’ volleyball standout, is now starring at Penn State-Altoona.
Pandini tallied three kills during a loss at Hiram (Ohio). He had two kills and two block assists in defeat against Geneva and picked up three kills and a team-best two aces versus Messiah.
Olivia Miller, a former Ligonier Valley standout, now competes at Carlow University and she earned the River States Conference Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year award. She has also earned the RSC Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week award four straight weeks.
Miller ran five events at the recent RSC Indoor Championships with four of them in the field. She won the triple jump, placed second in the high jump, third in the long jump and ended ninth at shot put. Miller also ran the 60-meter hurdles on the track.
Miller’s jumps were 10.80 meters in the triple, 1.55 in the high and 4.90 meters in the long. Her toss of 9.60 meters in the shot put just missed scoring in that event, as well, but she landed 28 total points in the meet, 24 of which came in the field.
Miller established a new school record of 11.22 meters in the triple jump at the Doug Raymond Invitational on Feb. 15, and broke her own record this past weekend at the Kent State (Ohio) Tune-Up with an 11.58-meter jump, good enough for fifth place. Miler, also at Kent State, placed sixth in the high jump, 14th in the long jump, 17th in the shot and 23rd in the 60-meter run.
Miller will compete at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships March 5-7 at Brookings, S.D.
