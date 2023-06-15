The Phillies (11-5) scored early and often in a 17-2 victory Wednesday, June 14, over the Pirates (12-4) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.
The Phillies took an early 11-0 lead with three runs in the opening inning and eight runs in the second. The Pirates got on the board with one run in the home half of the second inning before the Phillies later responded with six runs in the fourth to take a 17-1 advantage. The Pirates managed to plate one run in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Phillies won the game by a 17-2 score after four innings of play, invoking a 15-run mercy rule.
Chase Burket led the Phillies at the plate as he hit a home run in the victory. Teammates Grant Burket and Owen Schober also tallied extra-base hits as each batter hit a triple. Landon Smith hit two singles for the Phillies, while Blaze Carroll, Jahir Franklin and Trey Zemcik hit one single apiece.
Julien Duperree had the lone extra-base hit for the Pirates as he recorded a double. Teammates Cael Brown, Dylan Hantz, Tanner Huemme and Jaxon Makrevski each hit one single in the game.
Cooper Petrosky was the winning pitcher for the Phillies as he struck out one batter and issued three walks.
Brown was the losing pitcher for the Pirates as he struck out three batters and issued one base on balls. He was relieved by Makrevski, who struck out a pair. Camden Dunlap closed out the game for the Pirates as he fanned four and issued three free passes.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
