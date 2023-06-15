The Phillies (11-5) scored early and often in a 17-2 victory Wednesday, June 14, over the Pirates (12-4) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.

The Phillies took an early 11-0 lead with three runs in the opening inning and eight runs in the second. The Pirates got on the board with one run in the home half of the second inning before the Phillies later responded with six runs in the fourth to take a 17-1 advantage. The Pirates managed to plate one run in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Phillies won the game by a 17-2 score after four innings of play, invoking a 15-run mercy rule.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

