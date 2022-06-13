Although the Cardinals got the first run of the game, the Phillies rallied in the bottom of the first, scoring two to catapult themselves into a lead they would not lose in their 7-2 Latrobe Little League win Sunday.
Anderson Varchetti and Chase Burnett bolstered the Phillies’ offense with each contributing triples. Owen Schober and Brody Schober, along with Reid Flynn, had two singles apiece for the Phillies.
Anthony Petalino had the only extra-base hit for the Cardinals, a double.
Varchetti earned the win for the Phillies, as he struck out 11 and walked two.
The win moves the Phillies to 5-9 and drops the Cardinals to 5-9.
Red Sox 8, Yankees 3
The Red Sox upended the Yankees with a 8-3 win on Friday.
A big five-run first inning helped lift the Red Sox to an early lead it would not lose. They would add to their lead in the third when the Red Sox added another three runs to go up 8-0.
The Yankees got on the board in the fourth inning when they scored two runs, making the score 8-2.
In the bottom-of-the-sixth inning, the Yankees added another run to bring the score to 8-3.
Josh Cramer had a double and two singles to lead the Red Sox offense. Kam Sutton had three singles, while Red Sox teammates Vinny Razza and Kalvin Clayton had two singles apiece.
Clayton earned the win for the Red Sox, striking out eight and walking none.
Pirates 18, Phillies 7
Vinny Calabrace had a double and two singles to lead the Pirates’ offense to a 18-7 win over the Phillies on Wednesday.
The Pirates posted five runs in the first and second innings to take a commanding lead early. They added another five runs in the sixth inning.
Cael Ruffner had four singles while Fletcher Wnek and Max Kurek had two apiece for the Pirates.
Anderson Varchetti had a triple and single to lead the Phillies.
Parker Holt got the win for the Pirates. He struck out 10 and walked three.
Pirates 14, Phillies 2
The Pirates jumped out to a 8-2 lead after three innings and never looked back in its 14-2 win over the Phillies Tuesday.
Vinny Calabrace and Cael Brown had a double apiece for the Pirates.
Brown, also, is credited with the win where he struck out seven and walked four.
