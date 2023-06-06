The Phillies (7-5) scored insurance runs late on its way to an 8-3 victory Sunday, June 4, over the Red Sox (3-9) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.

The Phillies started with a 1-0 lead after the first inning, then plated three runs in the top of the third for a 4-0 advantage. The Red Sox answered in the home half of the fourth inning with one run to trim the margin to three runs. Both teams plated two runs apiece in the fifth inning as the Phillies retained the lead at 6-3. The Phillies scored two more runs in the sixth inning for an 8-3 win.

