The Phillies (7-5) scored insurance runs late on its way to an 8-3 victory Sunday, June 4, over the Red Sox (3-9) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.
The Phillies started with a 1-0 lead after the first inning, then plated three runs in the top of the third for a 4-0 advantage. The Red Sox answered in the home half of the fourth inning with one run to trim the margin to three runs. Both teams plated two runs apiece in the fifth inning as the Phillies retained the lead at 6-3. The Phillies scored two more runs in the sixth inning for an 8-3 win.
Chase Burket and Trey Zemcik hit one double apiece for the Phillies. Teammate Owen Schober led all hitters in the game as he hit four singles. Blaze Carroll and Jahir Franklin had two singles each, and Grant Burket and Louis Young both singled in the win.
Liam Mitchell had the lone extra-base hit for the Red Sox, hitting a double. Teammates Matthew Smail, Kameron Sutton and Will Showalter hit two singles apiece. Mason Blair and Sam Silvis both singled in the loss.
Landon Smith was the winning pitcher for the Phillies as he struck out five batters.
Showalter took the loss for the Red Sox as he fanned three. He was relieved by Bennett Bezilla, who struck out four and issued one base on balls. Sutton closed out the game, walking one batter.
