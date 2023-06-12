The Phillies (9-5) benefited from a handful of extra-base hits in an 11-7 win Thursday, June 8, in Latrobe Little League baseball action against the Rockies (5-9).
The Phillies held an early 5-3 lead after one inning of play. The Rockies scored one run in the top of the third inning to close the gap to one run, but the Phillies responded in the home half of the third with three runs for a score of 8-4. After a scoreless fourth inning, the Rockies again plated one run, this time in the top of the fifth, before the Phillies had three runners cross the plate for an 11-5 lead. The Rockies managed to score a pair in the top of the sixth and final inning as the Phillies took the game by an 11-7 score.
The Phillies were led at the plate by Chase Burket, who hit one home run and two singles in the win. Landon Smith also recorded an extra-base hit as he tallied one double to go along with a single for the Phillies. Cooper Petrosky also hit a double in the victory. Grant Burket had two singles in the game, while teammates Blaze Carroll, Michael Molina and Owen Schober each had one single apiece.
Jaxson Gibson had the lone extra-base hit for the Rockies as he recorded one double. Teammates Amaryon Meter and Brayden Rudy each hit two singles in the game, while Luke Ament and Alex Theys had one single apiece.
Schober was the winning pitcher for the Phillies as he struck out six batters and issued one base on balls. He was relieved by Trey Zemcik, who struck out one and walked three. Carroll closed out the game as he struck out one and walked one.
Mayson Perla was the losing pitcher as he struck out seven batters and issued two free passes. Rudy and Theys also had mound appearances for the Rockies.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
