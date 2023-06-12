The Phillies (9-5) benefited from a handful of extra-base hits in an 11-7 win Thursday, June 8, in Latrobe Little League baseball action against the Rockies (5-9).

The Phillies held an early 5-3 lead after one inning of play. The Rockies scored one run in the top of the third inning to close the gap to one run, but the Phillies responded in the home half of the third with three runs for a score of 8-4. After a scoreless fourth inning, the Rockies again plated one run, this time in the top of the fifth, before the Phillies had three runners cross the plate for an 11-5 lead. The Rockies managed to score a pair in the top of the sixth and final inning as the Phillies took the game by an 11-7 score.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

