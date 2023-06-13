The Phillies (10-5) took advantage of timely hitting and walks in a 16-1 win Sunday, June 11, over the Cardinals (3-12) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.
The Phillies held an early 6-1 lead after the game’s first inning, then plated seven runs in the top of the third inning and three more in the fourth for a 16-1 victory.
Landon Smith led the Phillies at the plate with two singles. Blaze Carroll, Owen Schober, Louis Young and Trey Zemcik each singled in the win.
Will Benning and Deacon Everett hit one single apiece for the Cardinals.
Smith, who started the game on the hill for the Phillies, was the winning pitcher as he struck out four batters. He was relieved by Chase Burket, who walked three.
Everett was on the losing side of the mound for the Cardinals as he struck out one batter and walked five. Palmer Chimino also saw time on the hill as he fanned three and issued two free passes. William Hebenthal made a mound appearance, striking out two and walking five. Anthony Rosebosky also pitched for the Cardinals.
