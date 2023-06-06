After falling behind early, the Phillies (8-5) players dug themselves out of a hole in time to score four runs in the final inning for a 7-6 comeback win over the Red Sox (3-10) Monday, June 5, in Latrobe Little League baseball action.
The Phillies jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before the team’s bats went cold. The Red Sox, however, warmed up with five runs in the top of the third inning to take a 5-3 lead. They added another run in the top of the sixth inning for a 6-3 advantage before the Phillies plated four runs in the bottom half of the final inning for a 7-6 come-from-behind win.
The Phillies were led at the plate by Chase Burket, who hit one double and one single in the win. Teammates Grant Burket, Jahir Franklin, Owen Schober, Landon Smith and Trey Zemcik each hit one single apiece for the winning team.
Kameron Sutton hit two singles in the loss for the Red Sox. Teammate Will Showalter also singled.
Schober was the winning pitcher for the Phillies as he struck out one batter. Chase Burket also pitched for the Phillies as he struck out one and issued five free passes.
Drew Blossey was on the losing side of the hill for the Red Sox as he fanned six batters and issued three free passes. Sutton also made a mound appearance as he struck out one batter.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
