Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 10:37 am
The Phillies got their one run in the bottom of the second inning to get the 1-0 lead over the Red Sox in Latrobe Little League Sunday.
Landon Smith had the only single for the Phillies.
Elias Smith, Drew Blossey, Mason Blair and Kameron Sutton all had a single apiece for the Red Sox.
Owen Schober got the win for the Phillies, striking out 10 and walking one. Sutton takes the loss for the Red Sox striking out six and walking three.
The Phillies improve to 3-1 and the Red Sox fall to 1-4.
Cardinals 4, Red Sox 1
The Cardinals went 2-0 after the top of the first and never looked back in their 4-1 win over the Red Sox Thursday.
Mason Munchinski had two doubles for the Cardinals, while Deacon Everett, Gavin Jamieson and Palmer Chimino had a single apiece.
Drew Blossey had a triple for the Red Sox, while Elias Smith and Matthew Smail each had a double.
Everett is credited with the win, striking out 11 and walking three. William Showalter takes the loss, striking out seven and walking two.
