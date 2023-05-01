PGA Jr. League teed off Thursday evening at Ligonier Country Club. Sean Knaus, head golf pro, led the orientation for 14 youth golfers between the ages of 7 and 13. Juniors will experience PGA pro coaching and enjoy relaxed competition in a two-person scramble format.
“Junior Golf at Ligonier introduces children to a great sport they can play for the rest of their lives, and the PGA Junior League shows all that golf can be a fun team sport.” Knaus continued, “My goal as a teacher and coach, is to not only grow Junior Golf at Ligonier, but grow golf in general, and it all starts at a young age.”
