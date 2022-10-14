It’s been some time now since the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has increased its fees for its licenses for the upcoming year. For the new year, 2023, slight changes have been made pushing through a proposal.

This includes the Resident Annual Fishing Licenses, the Trout License and the Trout /Lake Erie Combination. The fee increase would be $2.50 for each license. There is also a proposal to separate increases for additional license and permit categories for non-residencies, seniors, tourists, boat titles, and titles and varied licenses and permits.

