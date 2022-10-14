It’s been some time now since the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has increased its fees for its licenses for the upcoming year. For the new year, 2023, slight changes have been made pushing through a proposal.
This includes the Resident Annual Fishing Licenses, the Trout License and the Trout /Lake Erie Combination. The fee increase would be $2.50 for each license. There is also a proposal to separate increases for additional license and permit categories for non-residencies, seniors, tourists, boat titles, and titles and varied licenses and permits.
Added to these raised amounts are proposed administrative increases for items such as boat title certificates and licenses, cast net permits and unpaid violations due to un-cashable checks, etc. have not been increased since 2005 – and administrative fees since 1980, would boost money for the commissions Fish Fund by more than $2.5 million, the Boat Fund by $1.5 and the administrative fund by $30,000.
These increases are assuredly due.
Ron Steffe blogger for www.outdoornews.com stated that “I’m aware of the complaining by various license buyers that follow every increase in costs of their licenses. While there will be protests to these fishing license increases, hunting license increases always bring an even higher volume of complaints, most likely because hunting license fees are overall more expensive.”
He went on to state, “Most complaints are formed by the simple expression of ‘it’s all about money.’ Well, of course, it is. Just about everything in life revolves around what the cost of something to purchase is versus its value to the buyer.
Costs for the Fish and Boat Commission and Commission operations rise every year, just as they do for every person, even against the exceptional rate of inflation facing the world at this time. Yet, I have always valued my hunting and fishing licenses as two of the best benefits for the money spent on any purchase. For the amount of time, I spend hunting and fishing, there is little else that provides the degree of enjoyment I experience when undertaking these pursuits, versus the costs.
“I also always consider that these two organizations are the experts in all of the aspects of hunting and fishing, and absolute and foremost protectors of the outdoor world, thus they need every cent of the money I send them to continue their missions to enhance and safeguard those creatures, fishes, and their environments where I so often spend cherished time.
“Many in America consider it their right to hunt or fish or simply visit our waters and land, and to a true point. But it is also an earned privilege, one that needs public support to make certain our outdoor places are guarded and conserved, and always available for our use. That is why I’ll never complain about a license increase to these commissions in any form, and gladly pay my fair share.”
Congratulations go out to Pryce Donovan from Derry who caught and released a large catfish while kayak fishing on Donegal Lake on July 10. To state it was huge is an understatement. I talked to another angler from Latrobe who informed me he caught five largemouth bass just below that lake’s dam. He said, “It was pure excitement!”
He also told me he went around the lake picking up all kinds of debris including line, bobbers, old lures and discarded trash. Three cheers to this fellow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.