The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recently announced that the 2022 daily creel limit for Lake Erie yellow perch will remain at 30 per day and the creel limit for walleye will stay at six per day.
The PFBC Lake Erie Research Unit evaluates the populations of both these fish each year. If populations reach critically low levels, management actions are taken to prevent over-harvest and rebuild the numbers of these two fish in the lake. All jurisdictions on Lake Erie adhere to this system.
“The 2021 assessment showed that both yellow perch and walleye populations in Pennsylvania waters of Lake Erie remain at levels that don’t require regulation changes,” said Chuck Murray, PFBC Lake Erie Unit Leader. “Based on this assessment, the 2022 creel limits are being maintained at the standard limits.”
At its March 25 meeting, the Lake Erie Committee, which consists of fisheries managers from Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Michigan, and Ontario, Canada, allotted to Pennsylvania a yellow perch total allowable catch of 530,000 pounds, an annual 18% increase from 2021, and three percent below the long-term average of 546,768 pounds. The 2022 level includes a yellow perch TAC for Pennsylvania’s commercial trap net fishery of 100,000 pounds.
Currently, Pennsylvania is a very small part of the total yellow perch harvest in Lake Erie. yellow perch harvest has averaged about 52,000 pounds over the last five years. In 2021, Pennsylvania only harvested 21,000 pounds or 6% of the 3.3 million pounds harvested lake wide.
Good ‘hatches’ and survival of young fish are necessary to provide fish for sport and commercial fisheries. The Lake Erie walleye hatches have been record-setting over the last five years, while yellow perch hatches have been poor during the same period. Both fisheries reflect these trends. walleye fishing is excellent while yellow perch remains below average. Sport fishing is very self-regulating, and anglers tend to fish species based on the quality of the fishery. In 2021, 89% of Lake Erie boat anglers targeted walleye, while only 2% went for yellow perch.
Based on a 2022 abundance estimate of 76 million walleyes age two or older, the walleye population has declined 9% from 2021 and approximately a third or 28% of the walleye abundance will be two-year-old fish with an average size of 13 inches. It takes three years for Lake Erie walleye to fully grow to the 15-inch minimum size limit.
The PBFC’s objective is to keep the harvest limits at conservative limits without being too restrictive to fisheries, but also to be able to act promptly if either fish populations reach critically low levels. The PFBC adopted a regulation in 2012 that established flexible creel limits for walleyes and yellow perch based on the annual established by the Lake Erie Committee. Under the regulation, the PFBC sets daily creel limits for these species by April 15 each year.
“Adaptive fishing regulations are based on the most recent fishery assessment results and are better aligned with the current status of yellow perch and walleye stocks,” added Murray. “This regulatory flexibility gave fisheries managers the ability to change daily harvest limits before the onslaught of the summer boat fishing season on Lake Erie.”
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners made some new changes that may be of interest to the hunters who read my column. The board has authorized concurrent seasons in 10 Wildlife Management Units, mainly in areas where chronic wasting disease was detected in free-ranging deer. By expanding concurrent seasons statewide, the board has provided more opportunities to harvest antlerless deer and reduce confusion about which WMUs are open to antlerless hunting.
Hunters statewide now have the opportunity to apply for and receive additional antlerless deer licenses, as long as those licenses remain available, and provided that a hunter holds no more than six unfilled antlerless licenses at a time. Once a hunter obtains six licenses, the hunter can’t purchase additional licenses without first harvesting deer and reporting them. Starting in September, a hunter without an antlerless deer license can purchase six licenses at a time over the counter.
The commissioners also voted to eliminate the use of manually operated centerfire and rimfire firearms for fall hunting.
