The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team defeated Waynesburg University, 87-59, on Monday at the Robert S. Carey Center to advance in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) tournament. In the win, head coach Jimmy Petruska collected his 200th career win.
The contest started off with a 7-0 Waynesburg (3-7) run, but St. Vincent (7-0) battled back 13-11, midway through the first quarter. St. Vincent finished the first quarter 25-18 with a buzzer beating layup by Carlee Kilgus.
The second quarter was a struggle for the Bearcats. They went into the half with a seven-point lead, 42-35, after yet another buzzer beater, this time by Anna Betz.
The Yellow Jackets cut the Bearcats lead to four points to start the second half, but St. Vincent battled back to push its lead to a comfortable 10 points with 3:14 left in the third quarter. The Bearcats finished the quarter with a 63-48 lead.
St. Vincent poured it on in the final frame of the contest, outscoring Waynesburg 24-11. Betz led the Bearcats in scoring in the fourth with six points, as St. Vincent won by a 28-point margin.
Ella Marconi led the Bearcats in points with 20 as well as rebounds with 15, recording another double-double. Kilgus finished with 13 points, and Betz ended with 12. Madison Weber had a standout game for the SVC, recording 11 points, four rebounds and two steals. Andrea Orlosky led Waynesburg with 18 points along with five assists.
SVC is back in action in the semifinals of the PAC Tournament against Westminster, 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Carey Center.
———
Presidents Athletic Conference
Women’s Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinals
WAYNESBURG (59)
Orlosky 8-2-18; Wolf 4-1-10; Fuller 5-0-10; Robinson 4-0-10; McDermott 0-0-0; Kastroll 2-0-5; Green 1-2-4; Dansby 1-0-2. Totals, 25-5(8)—59
ST. VINCENT (87)
Marconi 9-2-20; Kilgus 6-0-13; Lafko 3-0-9; Cramer 3-0-8; Geer 1-2-4; Betz 4-1-12; Weber 5-1-11; Cavacini 2-0-6; Winkler 2-0-4; Larkin 0-0-0. Totals, 35-6(8)—87
Score by Quarters
Waynesburg 18 17 13 11 — 59 St. Vincent 25 17 21 24 — 87
Three-point field goals: Betz-3, Lafko-3, Cramer-2, Cavacini-2, Kilgus; Robinson-2, Wolf, Kastroll
