Clay Petrosky’s walk-off single in extra innings lifted the Greater Latrobe baseball team to an 8-7 win against Fox Chapel during an exhibition game played Friday at Graham-Sobota Field.
The Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score, 7-7, and force extras. An inning later, Vinny Amatucci hit a one-out single and pinch runner Mason Krinock stole second. That’s when Petrosky ripped a hard ground ball to center field, scoring Krinock — the game’s deciding run.
Greater Latrobe bounced back after back-to-back section losses against Franklin Regional, improving to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in section play. The Wildcats started the season by splitting its opening four exhibition games, before picking up a pair of section wins against McKeesport Area. After two consecutive defeats, the Wildcats got back in the win column on Friday.
Petrosky led the Wildcats at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored. Chase Sickenberger had two hits, including a double, while Amatucci and Erik Batista each singled twice for Greater Latrobe — which pounded out eight runs on 11 hits.
Jacob Albaugh pitched the Wildcats to victory, allowing zero hits and zero runs over one inning, striking out two and walking one.
The Foxes led 6-3 after three innings, but Greater Latrobe scored a run in the fourth and sixth to pull within one, 6-5. Fox Chapel re-upped its lead in the seventh, but the Wildcats answered with two runs in the bottom of the final frame, before Petrosky’s clutch at bat sealed the win during the eighth.
A two-run home run provided FC a 2-0 lead in the first. But Greater Latrobe got a run back after Rayce King grounded out as Petrosky scored following a lead-off triple. The Foxes extended their lead to five, 6-1, after two-and-a-half innings.
However, Sickenberger doubled with two outs and came around when Amatucci reached on an infield single. The Wildcats pulled within three runs, 6-3, when Amatucci scored as Tucker Knupp reached on an error.
In the fourth inning, Owen Miele walked and crossed home when Logan Short hit a one-run single to center, making the score 6-4. Two innings later, Drew Clair scored on an error to cut the deficit to one.
After the Foxes took a 7-5 lead, the Wildcats were down to their last three outs. Petrosky and Clair reached as they were both hit by a pitch. Batista drove home Petrosky with an RBI single, which advanced Clair to third. Clair scored the tying-run when Miele hit a sacrifice bunt — setting up Petrosky for the game-winning single an inning later.
Bobby Fetter and Knupp entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Landan Carns started the game for the Wildcats. He went three innings, allowing six runs on three hits and striking out three.
Luke Hudic took the loss for Fox Chapel, lasting two innings, allowing three runs on three hits, striking out one and walking zero.
The Wildcats were sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Logan Short made the most plays with 12.
Greater Latrobe hosts Gateway, 7 p.m. tonight, before facing the Gators away, 7 p.m. Wednesday.
———
Fox Chapel Greater Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Reiber 0 1 0 Short 5 0 1 DeMotte 3 2 1 Sickenbrgr 3 1 2 Koch 2 2 1 Amatucci 4 1 2 DiMatteo 2 1 1 Krinock 0 1 0 Patterson 4 1 2 Knupp 5 0 0 Fravel 1 0 0 Petrosky 4 2 3 McManus 3 0 1 King 4 0 0 Hudic 1 0 0 Albaugh 0 0 0 Donovan 4 0 1 Clair 3 2 1 Resek 3 0 0 Batista 4 0 2 Trageser 0 0 0 Miele 1 1 0 Burger 4 0 0 Wilson 1 0 0 Johnson 0 0 0 Carns 0 0 0 Resek 0 0 0 Fetter 0 0 0
Totals 27 7 7 Totals 34 8 11Fox Chapel 204 000 10 — 7 7 3Gr. Latrobe 012 101 21 — 8 11 0 Doubles: Sickenberger (GL); McManus (FC) Triples: Petrosky (GL) Home Runs: Koch (FC) Strikeouts by: Carns-3, Fetter-3, Knupp-2, Albaugh-2 (GL); Fravel-4, Johnson-0, Hudic-1 (FC) Base on balls by: Carns-3, Fetter-3, Knupp-0, Albaugh-1 (GL); Fravel-2, Johnson-2, Hudic-0 (FC) Winning pitcher: Jake Albaugh Losing pitcher: Luke Hudic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.