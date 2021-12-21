The final score doesn’t indicate how close the Derry Area girls’ basketball team came to knocking off unbeaten Highlands, one of the top teams in the classification.
Highlands needed a fourth-quarter surge to pull away from the Lady Trojans, as the host Lady Golden Rams escaped with a 50-32 victory during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 game played Monday.
Derry Area has just nine players on its roster, but the Lady Trojans nearly pulled the upset on Monday night. Instead, Derry Area fell to 1-1 in the section and 2-3 overall.
The Lady Trojans opened the season with a 35-point rout of Jeannette before back-to-back losses against Monessen and Apollo-Ridge by a combined 12 points. Derry Area rebounded with a home rout of Valley, as the Lady Trojans blasted the Lady Vikings by a 36-point margin prior to Monday’s near upset.
Derry Area limited the opposition to just 28 points a contest through its first four games, which was good for No. 2 in Class 4A at the time. And the Lady Trojans limited Highlands (2-0, 6-0) to 32 points through three quarters on Monday, which is their current average points per game allowed. But the Lady Golden Rams pulled away in the fourth.
Derry Area trailed by just three points 32-29 entering the fourth quarter against undefeated Highlands. But the final eight minutes belonged to the Lady Golden Rams, as Highlands outscored Derry Area, 18-3, in the fourth en route to an 18-point win.
Derry Area’s Tiana Moracco led all scorers with 23 points on seven field goals, including a pair of triples, and seven free throws. Mara Lewis contributed five points for the Lady Trojans.
Moracco scored 27 points in the opener against Jeannette, 21 versus Monessen, 20 against Apollo-Ridge and 26 against Valley. The senior standout is currently averaging 23.4 points per game through five contests.
Kalleigh Nerone posted 15 points to lead Highlands, while Shelby Wojcik followed with 12 points.
Derry Area held an 8-7 lead through the first quarter. Highlands grabbed control and took a five-point halftime lead, 26-21, after outscoring the Lady Trojans, 19-13, in the second quarter.
But the Lady Trojans’ defense prevailed again. Derry Area outscored Highlands 8-6 in the third quarter and remained in striking distance, down just three points to the Lady Golden Rams entering the fourth.
But that’s when Highlands took over and pulled away for the win.
Derry Area is back in action, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday when the Lady Trojans host Leechburg Area in an exhibition game. Leechburg Area, a Class 1A school, is winless at 0-5 overall.
———
DERRY AREA (32)
Shean 0-0-0; Marinchek 1-0-2; Moracco 7-7-23; Hood 1-0-2; Lewis 1-2-5; Bungard 0-0-0; Gruska 0-0-0; Huss 0-0-0; Chamberlain 0-0-0. Totals, 11-8(13)—32
HIGHLANDS (50)
Nerone 6-0-15; Myers 0-0-0; Fabregas 3-0-8; Wojcik 5-2-12; Bielak 3-1-7; Luzier 1-3-4; Harris 0-0-0; Nitowski 1-1-3. Totals, 19-7(11)—50
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 8 13 8 3 — 32 Highlands 7 19 6 18 — 50
Three-point field goals: Moracco-2; Nerone-3, Fabregas-2
