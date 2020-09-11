Derry Area tennis has become a family affair for the Perrys.
With twin sisters Leah and Tara Perry anchoring the squad, their father Tom Perry became the head coach during the offseason. On an otherwise inexperienced squad, coach Perry knows his senior daughters must lead the way if the Lady Trojans are to have success this season.
“Each year, from freshmen to now, they’ve worked hard, they’ve matured physically, mentally, emotionally to be the senior leaders that I expect them to be,” he said of Leah and Tara.
To that point, the twins and fellow senior Allison Johnston serve as the team captains. Leah occupies the No. 1 singles spot, while Tara plays in the No. 2 role. But despite sharing a birthday, the twins have drastically different playing styles. Leah utilizes a power game, keyed by a great forehand and a hard backhand. Tara, conversely, plays a finesse game, as she relies on cut shots and great ball placement.
In their first match of the season, both Perrys claimed victories, with Leah prevailing 4-6, 6-4, 12-10, and Tara claiming a 6-4, 6-4 decision.
Both girls also excel at track and field, and that’s likely the sport they’ll pursue collegiately.
The third singles spot belongs to sophomore Elizabeth Kott, a first-year starter for Derry Area. Her performance thus far has impressed coach Perry.
“If she stays with the fundamentals and the basics, she’ll be very successful as a No. 3 singles,” he said. “Elizabeth exemplifies patience, and that’s what I’ve really worked on with her this season.”
Johnston leads the top doubles tandem, along with junior Emily Main. Although the girls are just one year apart in class, the senior has guided Main through the early stages of this season.
“She’s brought Emily along into that role, almost accepted her as a little sister,” Perry said of Johnston. “(She) will be kind, gentle, but at the same token, isn’t afraid to be firm and fair.”
The second duo, meanwhile, consists of junior Kelly Burd and freshman Danielle Dominick. Derry Area’s roster includes five freshmen, with Aubre Duffy, Anna Ciocco, Kaelyn Washburn, and Tessa Hayes in the mix. Bella David, a senior, rounds out the 12-player roster.
Although Perry is in his first campaign as the head coach, he served as a volunteer assistant the past three years, and witnessed the Lady Trojans’ success last year. In 2019, Derry Area posted a section mark of 8-1, second behind only Knoch. Derry Area dropped its playoff opener against Beaver Area, 3-2, however. The prior year, Derry Area also finished as section runner-up to Knoch, and claimed a playoff win before falling to Greensburg Salem in the quarterfinals.
The WPIAL realignment shifted the Lady Trojans to Class AA Section 1. In an all-Westmoreland section, the Lady Trojans will compete with Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg Salem, Jeannette, Mount Pleasant Area, Southmoreland, Valley, and Burrell, as the Bucs represented the Lady Trojans’ first section match on Tuesday.
Mount Pleasant Area appears to be the section frontrunner, and the Lady Vikings reached the WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals last year, while Greensburg Salem boasts significant depth.
Prior to opening the section slate, Derry Area dropped matches to Indiana Area, 3-2, and talented-laden South Park, 5-0. With four of the seven players as first-year starters, however, growing pains were expected, according to Perry.
“They’re learning how to prepare for a match,” he said. “They’re learning how to basically eat throughout a day. Hydration and nutrition are so very important.”
Since those non-section setbacks, however, Perry has seen increased intensity from his players. And with four teams from each section making the postseason, he has set the playoffs as a goal for his unit. Perhaps more notably, though, he wants his players to each reach their ceiling this year.
“My goal individually is for each girl to just be the best they can be,” he detailed. “If that’s No. 1 starter, so be it. If it’s No. 10 on the depth chart but you learn the value of the sport, learn the value of athleticism and competing, that’s the individual goal I want to accomplish for each.”
