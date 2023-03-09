The St. Vincent baseball team ended its two-game losing streak in walk-off fashion as the Bearcats defeated Clark University 3-2 in Davenport, Florida, Wednesday.

Billy Perroz stepped into the box in the bottom of the ninth and hit a high dribbler passed the mound to second base and Dylan Schmude slid in just ahead of the throw to score the winning run for St. Vincent, lifting them to the 3-2 win.

