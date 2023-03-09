The St. Vincent baseball team ended its two-game losing streak in walk-off fashion as the Bearcats defeated Clark University 3-2 in Davenport, Florida, Wednesday.
Billy Perroz stepped into the box in the bottom of the ninth and hit a high dribbler passed the mound to second base and Dylan Schmude slid in just ahead of the throw to score the winning run for St. Vincent, lifting them to the 3-2 win.
Along with his walk-off, Perroz had a big day at the plate going 3-5, and knocking in all three RBIs for the Bearcats. Jordan Sabol, Jimmy Davis, and Connor Bannias all had two hits in the win for the Bearcats as well. Davis also scored two out of the three runs for SVC.
Dalton Nicklow and Alex Hess each recorded one hit in the win for the Bearcats as well. It was a strong outing for starting pitcher Tristan Bedillion. Bedillion pitched 6.1 innings, shutting out the Cougars while allowing just four hits. He also struck out two batters and walked two as well.
Michael Klingensmith picked up his second win of the season in relief. Klingensmith pitched 2.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits, while also striking out two batters.
It was a quick start for St. Vincent in the first inning. After shutting down Clark in the top half of the first, the Bearcats plated their first run of the game in the bottom half of the inning on a Perroz RBI single to center field that scored Davis.
Over the next three and a half innings, the pitcher’s duel was in full effect as the Bearcats’ run scored in the bottom of the first was still the lone run scored in the game as SVC still led 1-0 heading into the fifth inning.
After a clean top of the fifth inning from Bedillion, St. Vincent plated another run in the bottom half of the inning. Davis led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Bannias followed Davis’ single up with a single to right field and the Bearcats were in business with runners on first and third and no outs.
Perroz followed Bannias with a fielder’s choice to shortstop, scoring Davis, increasing the St. Vincent lead to 2-0. Despite having two runners on base the Bearcats were unable to plate any more runs in the inning, holding their 2-0 lead.
In the sixth and seventh innings, neither team was able to get any offense going as the Bearcats remained in the lead at 2-0 heading into the eighth inning.
Clark plated their first run of the game in the top half of the eighth inning and set the Bearcats down in order in the bottom half of the eighth as the game headed to the ninth inning with the Bearcats leading 2-1.
In the top of the ninth Clark got a runner on third with two outs and the next batter roped a single just over the first base bag to tie the game up 2-2. Klingensmith held the Cougars in check to just the one run in the inning as the game headed to the bottom half of the ninth tied 2-2.
In the bottom of the ninth Sabol singled to center field with one out to get things started for SVC. Schmude entered into the game to pinch run for Sabol and stole second base as the Bearcats had the winning run in scoring position.
Kyle Belmont then reached on an error by the Cougars advancing Schmude to third base. Bannias was intentionally walked, setting the stage for Perroz with the bases loaded and the rest was history. Perroz, behind in the count bounced into the fielder’s choice and was greeted by his teammates at first base to celebrate the win.
St. Vincent had three runs on 11 hits and committed zero errors today.
The Bearcats look to continue their winning ways in Florida as they play Ursinus today, Thursday, March 9. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Lake Myrtle Park in Auburndale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.