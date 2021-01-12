Because of state and local protocols, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced they will not be able to have fans for their four January home games at PPG Paints Arena.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania currently limits gatherings in indoor arenas to 500 people. For Penguins games, that number includes players, coaches and hockey operations staffs from both teams; Penguins and PPG Paints Arena game-night staffs; and media, broadcasters and broadcast crews.
The very limited remaining capacity will be restricted to family and friends of the players and team.
“We look forward to welcoming fans back to PPG Paints Arena as soon as state safety protocols and capacity-limits allow for it,” said Kevin Acklin, chief operating officer of the Penguins. “We will remain in regular contact with state and local authorities, as well as the NHL, and will make an announcement when fans are permitted to attend. The health and safety of our fans and players will always be our top priority.”
The Penguins open their home schedule on Sunday against the Washington Capitals (noon start, NBC national broadcast). Other home games this month are Jan. 19 against the Capitals, Jan. 22 against the New York Rangers and Jan. 24 against the Rangers.
The Penguins will be in direct contact with season ticket holders.
