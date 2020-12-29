The Pittsburgh Penguins invited 40 players to their 2020-21 training camp, it was announced Monday by executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford.
The training camp roster built by Rutherford and his staff includes 23 forwards, 13 defensemen and four goaltenders. Training camp opens on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.
Captain Sidney Crosby headlines head coach Mike Sullivan’s roster that includes 20 players who skated in at least one game for Pittsburgh last season. Other familiar faces include alternate captains Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, 40-goal scorer Jake Guentzel and goaltender Tristan Jarry, who is coming off a career year that earned him NHL All-Star honors.
The Penguins have added several newcomers this season, including forward Kasperi Kapanen, returning to Pittsburgh after originally being drafted by the team in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft; defenseman Mike Matheson and forward Colton Sceviour, both acquired from Florida in September; defenseman Cody Ceci, a seven-year NHL veteran of 496 career games; and forward Mark Jankowski, who ranks fifth in the league with seven shorthanded goals since 2017-18.
Also attending Pittsburgh’s training camp are the Penguins’ top two picks from the 2019 NHL Draft, forwards Sam Poulin and Nathan Legare, as well as college free agent signings forward Drew O’Connor and defensemen Cameron Lee and Josh Maniscalco.
Attending Pittsburgh’s training camp on a professional tryout contract is forward Jordan Nolan, who signed an American Hockey League deal with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Dec. 5. Nolan is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014.
