It is the last week for section play in baseball and the atmosphere at Graham-Sobota Field had a definite playoff feel as Greater Latrobe hosted Penn-Trafford on the Wildcats’ senior night on Monday.
And the Warriors played the spoiler on senior night as it handed the Wildcats a 10-6 Class 5A, Section 1 defeat.
In a brief ceremony before the game, Greater Latrobe honored its senior players. Those seniors honored are Owen Miele, Chase Sickenberger, Mason Krinock, Max Wilson, Matt Macey, Logan Short, Jacob Albaugh, Vinny Amatucci, Robert Fetter and Nathan Lemmon.
The loss is the first for Greater Latrobe in the section, but it affects nothing as the Wildcats have clinched the section (with its win over Kiski Area) last Tuesday.
Penn-Trafford also has clinched a berth in the playoffs, so Monday’s game was a glimpse of what the post-season could offer.
“This is always a big section match-up against Penn-Trafford,” Greater Latrobe head coach Matt Basciano said. “They always have a good team and we are always battling with them.”
The Wildcats spent the game battling from behind as the Warriors posted a five-run first inning.
Greater Latrobe would get a run back in the bottom of the inning when Vinny Amatucci would hit a double scoring the run.
The bats went silent for the next three innings for both teams. It would be Penn-Trafford that would post two more runs to go up, 7-1, in the top-of-the-fifth inning.
And again, Greater Latrobe would add a run in the bottom of the inning bringing the score to 7-2.
The Warriors scored another two runs in the top-of-the-sixth inning before the Wildcats found an offensive rhythm in the bottom of the inning. Logan Short would take the ball long to center field for a home run scoring four runs and edging the Wildcats closer to Penn-Trafford at 9-6.
It would be as close as Greater Latrobe would get in its comeback bid. Penn-Trafford added another run in the seventh to go up 10-6.
The Wildcats had opportunities in the bottom-of-the-seventh inning, but solid pitching and defense got the Warriors out of the inning and the win.
“You can’t give a good team like (Penn-Trafford) five runs and always expect to come back,” Basciano said. “We are learning as we go here. We are in different situations with different types of games. This is what we need. We need to be familiar with these different things in the playoffs. We will take this as a loss and we will learn from it and we will come back stronger tomorrow. We can’t go out flat and we can’t give a team like Penn-Trafford those runs right away. They are going to build off of that momentum and it is going to make it even more difficult down the road.”
The Wildcats move to 10-5 overall and 8-1 in section. Penn-Trafford now sits at 10-4 overall and 6-3 in section.
Greater Latrobe will head to Penn-Trafford today for game two of the two-game series.
