The Greater Latrobe boys soccer team hung tough with Penn-Trafford for most of the first half of its Class 3A, Section 4 game at Rossi Field Thursday.
But with 4:30 left in the half, Penn-Trafford’s Logan Swartz scored on a penalty kick to break the deadlock and give the Warriors a 1-0 lead. It would be a lead the Warriors would not lose.
After limited looks at Penn-Trafford’s goal in the first half, the Wildcats came out in the second half and controlled the ball better getting it into Warrior territory, but just couldn’t find the back of the Penn-Trafford net.
Then with 18:33 left, Daniel Carr added to the Warriors’ lead, making it a 2-0 game, all but sealing the victory for Penn-Trafford.
Bentworth tallied 12 goals routing Liognier Valley in a Class 1A, Section 2 contest Thursday.
In a nonconference contest Thursday, the Ligonier Valley Lady Rams battled to a 0-0 tie with North Star in double overtime.
The Lady Rams will host Kiski Area on Sept. 25.
The Greater Latrobe field hockey team traveled to WPIAL AA Upper St. Clair Wednesday for a section matchup.
After a slow start, the Wildcats finished the first quarter with goals from Josie Straigis, Hope Cerny and Lauren Sapp scoring in the last five minutes to lead 3-0.
Sapp earned an assist on the Cerny goal. A second goal from Straigis put the Wildcats up 4-0 at the halftime break. The visitors continued to keep pressure on the hosts, with a second goal from Sapp late in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 5-0.
Emma Herrington’s goal early in the fourth quarter was the last as the Wildcats took the win 6-0. The Wildcats led in shots 13-2 and penalty corners 13-3. McKenna Brackney and Erin Ulewicz were untested in shots on goal to earn the shutout.
The Wildcats (2-2 WPIAL AA, 3-3-1 overall) host WPIAL A Winchester Thurston on Sept. 26 at Rossi Field with junior varsity starting at 6 p.m. and varsity starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team ended the regular season with a 228-230 victory over Greensburg Salem at Champion Lakes Golf Course today. With the victory, the Rams end the season 8-4 and Greensburg Salem falls to 5-7. Will Morford was the medalist for LV with a 40 and Hunter Webb was the low scorer for Greensburg Salem with a 45.
LV: Will Morford 40, Josh Harbert 42, Luke Lentz 46, Brody McIntosh 49 and Gavin McMullen 51
Greensburg Salem: Hunter Webb 45, Sam Spigarelli 46, Owen Tutich 46, Mike Kingerski 46 and Colton Humphrey 47
The Greater Latrobe Junior High swimming team competed against Franklin Regional. Maggie Maiers was the only first-place finisher for GLJH swimming, taking first in the girls 100 free.
