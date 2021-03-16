Penn-Trafford used a second-period rally to defeat the Greater Latrobe hockey team and end the red-hot IceCats’ lengthy win streak with a 3-2 victory on Monday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
The IceCats previously won six straight games and seven of eight contests before Monday night’s loss against division rival Penn-Trafford. It was Greater Latrobe’s first loss since a 6-2 setback on Jan. 28 against Baldwin, the top team in Class AA.
Greater Latrobe lost five straight games in November and December, putting the IceCats in the basement of the Southeast Division. But the IceCats rebounded with a stretch in which they won seven of eight games, including their recent six-game win streak. The IceCats outscored the opposition 41-19 in the previous eight games before Monday’s loss, including a 35-10 margin during the six-game win streak. They were outscored 20-10 during their five-game skid in November and December.
Penn-Trafford scored the final three goals of the game on Monday to upend the IceCats. It was the Warriors’ second-straight one-goal win against the IceCats, as they also knocked off Greater Latrobe in overtime on Dec. 1, during the team’s five-game skid.
The Warriors jumped Greater Latrobe for second place in the tightly-contested Southeast Division, as Penn-Trafford holds down second with 20 points. Greater Latrobe is tied for third with Franklin Regional, both one back with 19 points. Hempfield Area clinched the division championship following Greater Latrobe’s loss on Monday. Greater Latrobe won the division last season, its second title in three years. The IceCats have won nine division titles in the last 15 years.
Greater Latrobe has two games left in the regular season. The IceCats have played a condensed schedule in March, which includes seven games. The regular-season home finale takes place against West Allegheny, 7:15 p.m. Monday at Kirk Nevin. Their final regular season game takes place on March 30 at Hampton.
Greater Latrobe won the division last season and advanced to the PIHL Class AA Penguins’ Cup championship game, but lost 10 seniors and nine of its top 11 point-getters from that team.
After a rocky start, the IceCats have been rounding into form despite Monday’s setback against Penn-Trafford. They started the month by knocking off division-leading Hempfield Area, the No. 3 team in the classification, in addition to a win against rival Franklin Regional. Greater Latrobe, which didn’t play a game for a 24-day stretch in February, also defeated Northeast Division leader Armstrong and Meadville Area, the second-place team in the Northwest.
J.D. Robinson and Josh Coffee scored goals for Greater Latrobe on Monday, while Alex Schall, Jason Markowsky and Allen Rider all provided assists. Vinny Amatucci stopped 16 of 19 shots in defeat.
Bryce Kropczynski led Penn-Trafford with a goal and an assist, while Brandon Grkman and Josh Goldberg also scored. Ben Chen and Carter Scholze both had two assists for the Warriors, while Jackson Kerrigan stopped 19 of 21 shots in goal.
Schall has 24 goals and 36 points in 15 games played this season. Schall’s 24 goals are second in the classification and his 36 points rank third in Class AA. Schall, who finished No. 11 in Class AA scoring last season, has points in 34 of his last 39 games played with 44 goals and 76 points during that span. Schall has 15 goals and 26 points in his last seven games played. Robinson has scored nine goals and 15 points in his last seven games for Greater Latrobe.
The IceCats took it to Penn-Trafford from the outset, as they outshot the Warriors, 11-6, in the first period.
Coffee scored an even-strength goal from Rider three minutes into the game and Robinson found the back of the net from Schall and Markowsky at 10:55 to make it a two-goal game.
The Warriors responded less than a minute later with a crucial goal, as they trailed 2-1 after one period. Goldberg tallied 40 seconds after Greater Latrobe’s second goal from Kropczynski and Chen, cutting the deficit to a goal.
Penn-Trafford took command in the second period, as the Warriors outshot Greater Latrobe 10-6 and ultimately secured the win. Kropczynski scored from Chen and Scholze at 10:34 of the second to tie the game before a late second-period power-play goal won it.
Grkman scored a power-play goal with 42 seconds to play in the second period from Scholze to give Penn-Trafford a lead that it didn’t relinquish.
