It was the tale of two halves that broke the Lady Wildcats basketball team’s six-game winning streak as Greater Latrobe fell to Class 5A, Section 3 Penn-Trafford 56-45 Monday.
“It was a game of two halves,” Wildcat coach Mark Burkardt said. “We played pretty well in the first half. In the second half, we didn’t do anything well that we did in the first half … We got down and we got it to three and we just didn’t play well tonight. We have played well for six consecutive games, so I can’t complain. We just have to shower it off and come back. We are coming right back and going to Hempfield (Tuesday).”
It started well for the Wildcats as they got up 13-9 by the close of the first quarter with Elle Snyder hitting two three-pointers for 6 of her 13 points. Camille Dominick added a three with Josie Straigis rounding out the quarter’s scoring with four points.
Latrobe got the momentum through the second quarter, bolstered by another three by Snyder and Dominick adding four more points as the Lady Wildcats took a 23-18 lead into the half.
In the third Penn-Trafford started to rally and its high-pressure defense started to produce turnovers for the Lady Warriors.
“We knew they (were going to be pressuring us),” Burkardt said. “We prepared for it and we just were not strong with the ball.”
Penn-Trafford outscored Latrobe 21-11 in the third quarter, but the Lady Wildcats never rolled over as they fought to knock the lead down to three points at one point.
“We just never got into any flow or rhythm in that second half,” Burkardt said.
The Warriors’ scoring cooled slightly in the fourth quarter but was still enough to secure the win.
Dominick led all scorers with 21 points.
“She shot the ball pretty well tonight,” Burkardt said of Dominick’s performance.
Snyder was the only other Wildcat to score in double digits; she had 13.
Olivia Peeple led Penn-Trafford with 17 points.
Greater Latrobe doesn’t have long to lament the loss as ittravel to Hempfield Area for a game tonight.
“We didn’t celebrate for a week when we won and we are not going to pout about this,” Burkardt said. “We are just going to come back and try and fix what we didn’t do well (Monday). It might be the best thing for us to come right back and play Tuesday night.”
