It was the tale of two halves that broke the Lady Wildcats basketball team’s six-game winning streak as Greater Latrobe fell to Class 5A, Section 3 Penn-Trafford 56-45 Monday.

“It was a game of two halves,” Wildcat coach Mark Burkardt said. “We played pretty well in the first half. In the second half, we didn’t do anything well that we did in the first half … We got down and we got it to three and we just didn’t play well tonight. We have played well for six consecutive games, so I can’t complain. We just have to shower it off and come back. We are coming right back and going to Hempfield (Tuesday).”

