The Greater Latrobe boys soccer team celebrated its seniors before its game Thursday against Penn Hills at Rossi Field. As for the Class 3A, Section 4 game, it was a hard-fought contest that saw a single goal decide the winner. And that goal was a header by Penn Hills' Luke Hoolahan with 20:01 left in the first half.
SPECIAL EDITION
- High School football returns for 2022!
Download it from our
Special Sections for a
guide to your favorite teams!
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- DASD, DAEA ink new teachers contract
- Current, former student honored by EWCTC
- Display of Eucharistic miracles coming to St. Emma Monastery
- Derry Area prepares for tough test against Serra Catholic
- Penn Hills spoils senior night for Greater Latrobe
- Derry sweeps Valley for section volleyball win
- Massaro/Shanefelter finish third in Section Doubles
- DASD Foundation receives $5,000 for reading program
- Sputtering Wildcats go back to basics
- Wildcat doubles team of Massaro/Shanefelter advance to WPIAL semifinals
Most Popular
Articles
- Pie Shoppe celebrating 75 years in Laughlintown
- Cat rescue under investigation
- DASD grad leads state FFA association
- Ligonier Twp. hires new public works director
- Ralph Kenneth Snyder Jr.
- Derry Area still in search of first win after 49-14 loss to Apollo-Ridge
- Ligonier Valley's Gaiardo retiring after 16 years
- City officials working on rental registrations
- Paper alleyways a focus for Derry Borough
- Another 9/11 anniversary passes, but the work continues
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.