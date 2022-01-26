Penn Hills raced to a quick start and never let its foot off the gas pedal Tuesday, cruising to an 87-44 victory over host Greater Latrobe in WPIAL Class 5A, Section 3 boys’ basketball tilt.
The loss, the Wildcats’ fourth in their past five games, drops the squad to 2-6 in the section and 4-10 overall. GL was coming off a 77-66 home upset victory over Woodland Hills on Friday.
The Wildcats were never able to continue last week’s good vibes on Tuesday, however, as the Indians took control from the get-go.
Penn Hills, which moved to second in the section at 5-2 and 12-2 overall, outscored GL 19-10 in the first quarter. And the team didn’t let up in the subsequent quarter, using a 27-17 scoring edge to take a 19-point lead, 46-27, into intermission.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, things didn’t get any better in the second half, as Penn Hills outscored GL, 41-17. That included a 21-3 surge in the fourth quarter.
“It was a lesson for our boys how imperative it is to be the aggressor and set the tempo if at all possible,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “They set the tempo and we had to react to everything they were doing. This in turn led to us being dominated in every facet of the game.
“(It’s a) difficult lesson to learn, especially in this manner, but hopefully a lesson we learn from. Probably the only positive thing I witnessed was the honoring the life of Chester Brighenti before the game, a very fitting tribute.“
Jaden Dugger finished with a double-double to pace Penn Hills, finishing with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
The Indians had three others in double figures as Noah Barren added 17 points and nine assists, Daemar Kelly had 17, Robert Thomas chipped in 11. Kelley also connected on a trio of three-pointers.
Landon Butler was the lone Wildcat in double figures, finishing with 19 points. No other GL player scored more than five points, as Max Butler, Chase Sickenberger and John Wetzel each added five. The Butler duo and Wetzel also connected one three-pointer apiece.
Greater Latrobe looks to return to the win column when it hosts River Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. It then will visit Ligonier Valley in another exhibition game at 6 p.m. Friday.
———
PENN HILLS (87)
Ja. Dugger 9-1-19; Barren 6-4-17; Mitchell 4-0-8; Kelly 7-0-17; Bottoms 3-0-6; Thomas 5-1-11; Wall 1-0-2; Ju. Dugger 2-1-5; Safran 1-0-2. Totals, 39-7(10)—87 GREATER LATROBE (44)
Kozuch 0-0-0; M. Butler 2-0-5; Davis 0-0-0; L. Butler 7-4-19; Sickenberger 2-1-5; Wetzel 2-0-5; Mondock 2-0-4; Marucco 1-0-2; Tatsch 2-0-4. Totals, 18-5(6)—44
Score by Quarters
Penn Hills 19 27 20 21 — 87 Gr. Latrobe 10 17 14 3 — 44 Three-point field goals: PH: Kelly-3; Barren; GL: L. Butler, M. Butler, Wetzel
