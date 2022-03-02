The Pittsburgh Penguins, along with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association announced plans Tuesday for ‘Rivalry Rematch’ – a women’s hockey game featuring some of the most elite hockey players from the United States and Canada. The unofficial rematch is set for 4 p.m. on March 12 at PPG Paints Arena.
“The Penguins are honored to support the Canadian and USA women’s hockey all stars returning from Beijing and host the Rivalry Rematch at PPG Paints Arena,” said Penguins president and CEO David Morehouse. “Growing the sport of ice hockey at all levels has been at the foundation of our franchise over the past 15 years. There is no doubt these women athletes have influenced and advanced the sport of hockey for girls, not only in Pittsburgh, but across North America.”
The 2022 Olympic women’s gold medal hockey game between Team USA and Team Canada in Beijing last month averaged 3.54 million viewers on NBC, surpassing the viewership of any National Hockey League game this season. “This rivalry is one of the most storied in all of sports and we’re thrilled that the Pittsburgh Penguins have provided the opportunity for fans to watch these women battle it out, once again,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHPA Operations Consultant. “It’s no secret that the past few years have been difficult for women’s hockey, but these players proved in Beijing that they have the tremendous ability to fight through every challenge and play some of the best hockey the sport has ever seen. This rematch will be a fun experience not only for the players themselves, but for fans, the Pittsburgh community and women’s hockey in general.”
The American team is highlighted by PWHPA standouts Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Hilary Knight, Amanda Kessel and Alex Cavallini. Knight holds the all-time record for most Olympic games played by an American female hockey player with 22 and is a four-time medalist, with one gold and three silver medals. Decorated American players Cammi Granato and Emily Matheson will be special guests behind the bench for the game. The Canadian bench will feature distinguished alumni Cassie Campbell-Pascall and Jayna Hefford as guest coaches.
