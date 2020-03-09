PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to get their swagger back.
They’ve faced — and overcome — high levels of adversity throughout the season, particularly on the injury front.
But the Penguins never experienced a hardship like the stretch of listless defense and inefficient offensive play they’re currently facing.
Pittsburgh dropped its second straight home game vs. a divisional opponent in embarrassing, lopsided fashion, falling, 6-2, against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.
“We’re obviously not thrilled with the position we’re in over the last few weeks,” Penguins’ coach Mike Sullivan said. “We all have to take ownership for it and now we have to take responsibility to pull ourselves out of it.”
The Penguins have lost eight of their last 10 games. They were the top team in the Metropolitan Division on Feb. 18, but a six-game losing streak followed, as Pittsburgh was outscored, 24-8, during that stretch.
Pittsburgh dominated in wins against Ottawa and Buffalo, but followed it up with an embarrassing weekend, which saw division opponents Washington and Carolina outscore the Penguins by an 11-4 margin.
“The details of our game have slipped and we have to get back to be the team that we want to be,” Sullivan said. “The answers are inside the dressing room. We’ve got to make sure we bring the right attitude to the rink, so we can work ourselves out of this.”
The back-to-back weekend home games against Washington and Carolina started a significant run for the Penguins in which they will play their next 10 games — and 14 of their final 16 — against opponents in the Metropolitan Division the tightest and most competitive in hockey.
The Penguins are currently third in the Metropolitan Division — five points from first-place Washington and Philadelphia — but they’re also five points from Carolina and the New York Islanders, both tied for the eighth and final playoff spot.
“You see how tight points are at this time of year and how tight our division is,” goaltender Tristan Jarry said. “It’s tough to lose two in a row to a divisional team.”
Washington and Carolina hammered Pittsburgh in decidedly different fashion on Saturday and Sunday.
Washington used Pittsburgh defensive breakdowns on Saturday, jumping out to a three-goal, first-period lead en route a 5-2 win.
The Penguins got the start they wanted 24 hours later against Carolina. They held a 2-1 lead through one period, but broke down defensively in the final two periods, as Carolina scored five unanswered goals. The Hurricanes scored twice in the second period and three times in the third to punctuate the comeback win.
“Right now, I think our team looks a little disconnected,” Sullivan said. “It starts with a certain attitude.
“It starts with a level of enthusiasm that we have to regain. I think that’s an important aspect of winning. We’re going to try and move ourselves by this and pick ourselves up and get back in the fight.”
Morgan Geekie scored the first two goals of his career in his NHL debut while Justin Williams added a pair of third-period goals to lead Carolina. Jake Gardiner and Jacob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 28 of 30 shots.
Patrick Marleau scored his 11th of the season and first since Pittsburgh acquired the 40-year-old from the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 24. Evgeni Malkin scored on the power-play for Pittsburgh, his 23rd goal of the season. Jarry made 30 saves on 36 shots.
“It’s a game of mistakes,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “It’s always like that, especially this time of year, they’re magnified even more.”
Marleau scored his first goal with Pittsburgh at 9:19 of the first period.
Conor Sheary found Marleau streaking through the slot and the 40-year-old forward flipped a blocker-side backhander past Nedeljkovic. Marleau had one point in 14 prior games before his goal.
Geekie scored his first NHL goal just 33 seconds later. He redirected Gardiner’s shot from the left-side wall.
Malkin gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 16:33 of the first. His slap shot from center point beat Nedeljkovic with one second remaining during a two-man advantage.
But it was all Carolina after that.
The Hurricanes scored two second-period goals to jump in front, 3-2, heading into the third.
Slavin tied the game at 13:07 of the second period. His fluttering shot from the point got past Jarry following a Carolina faceoff win.
Gardiner gave Carolina the lead with a power-play goal at 18:04 of the second. He beat Jarry to the glove side with a slap shot from the point. Carolina was given its power play minutes after Pittsburgh hit the post off the rush.
“We hit the post and they end up getting a power-play and scoring,” Crosby said. “It’s a huge turning point.”
Williams gave the Hurricanes breathing room, 4-2, at 8:30 of the third period. Haydn Fleury took a shot from the point and Williams’ between-the-legs redirect went between Jarry’s pads.
Williams scored again later in the period from former Penguin Jordan Staal, and Geekie scored his second goal of the game — and second of his NHL career — 1:17 later, sending Pittsburgh to another loss.
“I really believe in this group of players,” Sullivan said. “I think we have what it takes. We’ve got to find a way to pull ourselves together.”
NOTES: Marleau passed Mike Modano for sole possession of 25th on the NHL’s all-time goals list. He has 562 goals in 1,722 games. Malkin surpassed Rod Buskas for third place on the Penguins all-time penalty minutes list. … Kris Letang passed Jaromir Jagr for the fourth-most games played in franchise history at 807, joining Crosby, Malkin, and Mario Lemieux. Letang is the franchise leader among defensemen in games played, goals, assists and points. Malkin continued a four-game point streak with his goal. … Pittsburgh put F Evan Rodrigues back in the lineup a day after he was a healthy scratch for Sam Lafferty.
