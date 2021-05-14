The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders are set to square off, noon, Sunday at PPG Paints Arena for Game 1 of the opening round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pittsburgh, while the New York Islanders will host Games 3 and 4 of the series. Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, while Game 4 is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
If necessary, Game 5 will take place Monday, May 24 at PPG Paints Arena and the New York Islanders will host Game 6, set for Wednesday, May 26. Game 7, if necessary, is scheduled for Friday, May 28 in Pittsburgh.
Starting with Game 2, home games at PPG Paints Arena will operate at 50% capacity under coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines that go into effect on Monday. Tickets for home games 2 and 5 go on sale 10 a.m. today.
The Penguins will wear their “Pittsburgh Gold” jerseys for home playoff games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.