The Pittsburgh Penguins will open the 2020-21 regular season on Jan. 13 in Philadelphia, as they take on the Flyers. It’s the Penguins’ first season opener against the Flyers since 2013.
The full 56-game schedule will look a little different than Pittsburgh’s traditional schedule because of the NHL’s division realignment for the 2020-21 season.
The Penguins will be competing in the newly-formed East Division along with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals. As a result, Pittsburgh will face the other seven teams in the East Division eight times, with four games in Pittsburgh and four matchups on the road, for a total of 56 games.
After two season-opening games in Philadelphia on Jan. 13 and 15, the Penguins will return to PPG Paints Arena for its home opener, Jan. 17 to face Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.
The Penguins’ home opener begins a four-game home stand, one of five this season, which includes two games against Washington and two matchups versus 2020 first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere and the New York Rangers.
Pittsburgh’s season includes 26 sets of games where the Penguins will be playing the same opponent in consecutive games, and also features six sets of back-to-back contests.
The Penguins hit the road nine times this season, with their longest road trip occurring April 1-11 during a five-game road trip to Boston, the New York Rangers and New Jersey.
Game times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
Training camp opens on Jan. 3 and the regular season begins 10 days later. The trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. April 12 and the last day of the regular season on May 8. The Stanley Cup playoffs begin on May 11 and the last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final is set for July 9, but all above dates are subject to change.
The Penguins will welcome fans back to PPG Paints Arena when permitted by state and local safety and arena-capacity protocols.
Penguins season ticket holders and suite holders will receive priority access to available tickets, likely by a lottery system. Full details will be communicated directly to season ticket holders and suite holders.
