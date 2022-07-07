The Pittsburgh Penguins will open up the 2022-23 regular season with two-straight games at PPG Paints Arena, beginning with the team’s home opener against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
The Penguins play three of their first four games of the season on home ice before they conclude the opening month of the season with their season-long, five-game road trip to Columbus (Oct. 22), Edmonton (Oct. 24), Calgary (Oct. 25), Vancouver (Oct. 28) and Seattle (Oct. 29).
Pittsburgh’s schedule includes two season-long five-game homestands occurring from Nov. 26-Dec. 6, which include matchups against Toronto (Nov. 26), Carolina (Nov. 29), Vegas (Dec. 1), St. Louis (Dec. 3) and Columbus (Dec. 6), as well as from Mar. 7-14 against Columbus (Mar. 7), NY Islanders (Mar. 9), Philadelphia (Mar. 11), NY Rangers (Mar. 12) and Montreal (Mar. 14).
Beginning on Oct. 15 with a matchup against the Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m., the Penguins play 16 weekend home games on either a Friday night (3), Saturday (10) or Sunday (3), accounting for 39% of all home games.
Pittsburgh’s schedule features some noteworthy home games that fans will want to circle on their calendar:
· November 15 vs. Toronto: The Penguins host 2021-22 Hart Trophy and Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
· December 20 vs. NY Rangers: Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers visit Pittsburgh for the first time since the First Round of the 2022 Playoffs.
· February 7 vs. Colorado: Pittsburgh hosts the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche in their only visit to PPG Paints Arena.
· February 23 vs. Edmonton: 2021-22 Art Ross Trophy winner Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers make their only trip to Pittsburgh in the regular season.
· March 11 vs. Philadelphia: It’s the Battle of Pennsylvania as the Penguins host their cross-state rivals in a Saturday afternoon matchup for their first of two visits to Pittsburgh.
· March 25 vs. Washington: Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals make their only trip to PPG Paints Arena for a Saturday night tilt.
Fans can also highlight Jan. 2 on their calendar when the Penguins will skate outdoors for the sixth time in franchise history when they face the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park in the 2023 Discover Winter Classic. Puck drop for the 15th anniversary of the NHL’s Winter Classic is set for 2 p.m.
The Penguins’ schedule has 15 sets of back-to-back games, beginning Oct. 24-25 in Edmonton and Calgary, respectively. Last season, Pittsburgh went 13-5-4 in back-to-back situations.
Pittsburgh will face each Metropolitan Division opponent four times (two home/two road), each Western Conference opponent twice (one home/one road), and each Atlantic Division opponent three times. The lone exception in the Metropolitan Division is that Pittsburgh only travels to Philadelphia once, and only hosts Washington once. Half of the Atlantic Division foes visit Pittsburgh twice (Boston, Ottawa, Tampa Bay and Toronto), while half host the Penguins twice (Buffalo, Detroit, Florida and Montreal).
