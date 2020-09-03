Mike Pegher Jr., knows how to win at Latrobe Speedway in Lynn Geisler’s 1C, but can he pull off another win this Saturday in the Bobby Lake Motorsports No.27?
No, Pegher and Geisler didn’t part ways. Matter of fact, the team just grew larger and probably more competitive.
“Bobby Lake was considering selling his operation and one night he brought a car out for me,” Pegher said. “It obviously worked out, so we teamed up together.”
“We will pick and choose which car we want to race; we’ll race some down his (Bobby Lake) way and some up our way. Hopefully, we can just do a little more racing,” Pegher explained.
“I am going to race Bobby’s car this weekend at Bedford on Friday, and Latrobe on Saturday. His car has a little bigger motor than my car for Bedford then its Latrobe on Saturday.”
The following weekend, Pegher will be in the Geisler 1C at Hummingbird Speedway.
Pegher’s sponsors will also appear on the No. 27 for a very familiar look. Both cars are Rocket Chassis and Pegher can use his racing shock package on both cars.
“Both cars are the same,” Pegher said. “Bobby has a Ford motor in his car now, we have a Chevy in ours. Both are Rockets, and with my shocks, I am very familiar with the package.”
Pegher has a fourth at Lernerville and a second at Elkins Speedway since getting into the No. 27.
“Latrobe was beautiful the last time we were there, so hopefully we’ll be okay,” Pegher said.
Beside the $3,000 to-win feature for the Super Late Models, Latrobe will feature the Pro Stock Challenge, which was rained out last week, the FASTRAK Pro Late Models, the Pure Stocks, and 4-Cylinders.
For additional information, go to www.latrobemotorsports.com.
JENNERSTOWN — Celebrating in Victory Lane on August 29, were Albert Francis (Late Models), Anthony Aiello (Modifieds), Casey Fleegle (Street Stocks), Scott Mitchell (Op Chargers), and Jeff Vasos (Fast ‘n Furious 4-Cylinders). The final round of the Enduro Series was contested with Josh Dunmyer (6-Cylinder division) and Nick Niemiec (4-Cylinder division) victorious.
The Late Model division’s 30 lap feature race started with Jarred Barclay leading the first laps. A former Modified winner, Barclay is a sophomore to Late Model racing and has been close to a first victory. On lap three, championship standings leader Albert Francis took the lead. Francis is the only driver with multiple wins this season. Defending Champion Teddy Gibala was on the move, early in the race took second place from Barclay on lap four. By lap ten, Francis had a half straightaway lead on the field. In the middle stages of the race, Barry Awtey and Gibala waged a heated war for the second. On lap 14, Awtey moved into second, passing Gibala then pulling away from him. Francis grabbed his third victory of the season, convincingly. Jennerstown’s all-time leading winner, Awtey, placed second in the quest for his first win of 2020. Gibala, finished a distant third. Barclay crossed the line in fourth place. Joe Maruca, finished fifth. Francis now carries a 10-point lead in the standings over Awtey.
On lap two of the Modified division 20-lap feature race, former winners collided in turn one. Adam Kostelnik and Matt Smith were eliminated from the action, but both drivers were uninjured. “Racin’ Jason” Busch pulled away to a healthy margin of the lead for several laps. At the halfway point, Busch enjoyed a five-car length lead. On lap 15, defending champion Anthony Aiello took the third spot from Glessner. With six laps to go, Aiello ended a multi-lap, side-by-side battle with Busch and took the lead. Veteran Tom Golik stormed into third place, but never reeled in the lead duo. Aiello stretched out his advantage in the final four laps, becoming the leading winner of the year, and extending his lead atop the point standings. Busch claimed second place, Golik and Glessner placed third and fourth. R.J. Dallape completed the top five.
The Chargers’ 15 lap feature race started with rookie Tony Fama on the pole, and his car suffered a problem right away and veteran Scott Mitchell took the lead. For the first time in 2020, points leader Kimberly was not in victory lane, as his nine-event win streak (dating back to 2019) came to an end. Jennerstown’s 1993 Pure Stock Champion Mitchell, parked in Victory Lane. Kimberly, Steven Singo, Burkholder, and A.J. Poljak completed the top five.
The Fast ‘n Furious 4-Cylinders’ 15-lap feature race was a three-car battle for the win. Jeff Vasos claimed the victory, as the division’s leading winner. Evan Nibert finished second, and Michael Saler was a close third. Jason Truscott and Lance Shawley placed fourth and fifth.
Saturday, September 5, Jennerstown Speedway will present “5 Division Racing” along with three rescheduled special attractions. The 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place before the races begin, and Autograph Night will begin before race time as well. Before the start of racing, all fans will be invited to the front straightaway to meet the drivers and take photos with the cars. Following the races, a fireworks display will light up the skies over Jennerstown. For more information visit www.jennerstown.org.
