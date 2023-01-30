A record-setting performance from junior Tim Patterson highlighted a solid weekend for the St. Vincent men’s track and field team at the two-day Youngstown State Mid-Major Invitational Friday and Saturday.

On the opening night of the event, Patterson shattered his team record in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:13.21 to place 10th in a 61-runner field. It was 25 seconds faster than his previous mark of 15:38.57, set on Feb. 11, 2022, at the Baldwin Wallace Mid-February Open.

