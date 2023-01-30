A record-setting performance from junior Tim Patterson highlighted a solid weekend for the St. Vincent men’s track and field team at the two-day Youngstown State Mid-Major Invitational Friday and Saturday.
On the opening night of the event, Patterson shattered his team record in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:13.21 to place 10th in a 61-runner field. It was 25 seconds faster than his previous mark of 15:38.57, set on Feb. 11, 2022, at the Baldwin Wallace Mid-February Open.
Patterson was one of two Bearcat harriers to place in the top half of the 61-runner 5K field, with rookie Brady Sundin recording a time of 16:10.50 to place 30th.
Also on Friday night, senior Luke Mich narrowly missed a program record in the 500-meter run, as he recorded a time of 1:14.58, just off of Michael Thomas’ 7-year-old school mark of 1:13.62.
Jorden Clay led the SVC sprinters on the opening night of competition, posting a time of 7.51 seconds in the 60-meter dash, while teammate Ben Tantalo was timed in 7.81 seconds.
On the second day of competition, Joe Bujdos earned the Bearcats’ highest individual finish, placing 11th in a 100-runner field in the one-mile run in a time of 4:22.78, a new career-best for the veteran. He was one of three Bearcats to finish in the top half of a strong field, with Jacob Rzempoluch turning in a time of 4:38.82 to take 45th, just ahead of teammate Aiden Jackson (4:41.74). The times were good for personal records for both Rzempoluch and Jackson.
The 3,000-meter run saw three Bearcat veterans establish new career bests. Ethan Wymer led the way, placing 33rd in a 70-runner field in 9:16.17, while John Syms was clocked in 9:22.98 and Jeffrey Raynor 9:27.64.
Bujdos recorded his second personal record of the weekend in the 200-meter dash, posting a time of 24.51 seconds, while teammate Jaylin Askew was clocked in 25.14 seconds. Askew also topped the Bearcats in the 400 with a time of 56.98 seconds.
In field events, Evan Ray and Evan Suraci each posted leaps of 1.61 meters in the high jump, while Ray placed 14th in a 29-athlete field in the triple jump at 12.23 meters.
Sam Tokarsky represented the Bearcat throwers, with a heave of 10.64 meters in the shot put.
The Bearcats will return to northeastern Ohio on Saturday, Feb. 4, taking part in the Jim Wuske Invitational hosted by the University of Mount Union beginning at 10 a.m.
