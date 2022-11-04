Senior year is something that most students look forward to for a variety of reasons. Some have a countdown to graduation starting in September, whereas others view every opportunity as their potential lasts.
Derry Area senior Emilee Blasko has been patiently waiting on a decision from her No. 1 school, St. Francis, which is ranked No. 1 in the nation when it comes to a degree in nursing with a focus on pediatrics.
This interest in working with kids was inspired by her other role, being a big sister to her brother, Ty, and her sister, Julee.
“My younger siblings are close to me,” said Blasko. “Since I got my license, we do a lot of stuff together whether it be getting food, going to their sporting events, or just giving them a ride to school every morning.”
This family bond is one that Blasko really appreciates and will sorely miss once she graduates and goes off to school. But there was another bond that she wanted to mend this past fall based on last year — the bond between her teammates on the girls’ volleyball team.
“Last year, we were just frustrated,” said Blasko. “We, the seniors, wanted a better environment, so we took it upon ourselves to have theme days and fun things like that to bring us closer together.”
One of the themes involved head coach Brock Smith.
“So, one of the practices, we all came dressed as coach Smith. Some girls came with a bald cap on, and another girl drew on a goatee with a marker. It was so funny.”
These tactics worked as the girls had a good season, making the playoffs before unfortunately losing an emotionally-charged matchup with Seton LaSalle in the first round.
“After the game, it was emotional,” expressed Blasko, who has accepted that she has potentially played her last organized game of volleyball ever. “We all had a team huddle and the coaches thanked us for everything — it was truly bittersweet.”
Smith has recognized Blasko’s contributions to the team.
“Emilee came to each practice with energy, spunk, and always, no matter what, left with a smile,” said Smith. “She also has a hammer for an arm swing.”
Besides making her smile, volleyball has given a lot to Blasko, especially when it comes to developing her time management skills and patience.
“In my classes, just like in volleyball, there’s always so much to learn. I frequently found myself trying to find ways to get better at the sport and in the classroom,” said Blasko. “The repetition at practice is something I did while studying too — repeating exercises until I got it.”
Most older brothers and sisters get annoyed when their younger siblings repeat common phrases or certain behaviors. Blasko’s patience embraces them.
In the car on the way to school every day, her brother is her co-pilot and her sister is the backseat driver. Earlier this week, Blasko was lucky to have both of them.
“We were driving to school and my brother started repeating, ‘um… deer?” recited Blasko. “Luckily he said that because there was a deer in the middle of the road and I almost hit it.”
It’s this patience that Blasko has developed in her four years at Derry Area with her teammates, her studies and her siblings that will benefit her tremendously after she graduates and enters the world of pediatrics.
“Senior year has been good so far and has been fast,” explained Blasko. “But I’m excited about college.”
